Free Fire Advance Server: Expected release date for OB36 APK

Garena comes up with an Advance Server before releasing updates for Free Fire and its MAX version. This ensures that only the best and most polished features make their way into the game with the actual update. The developers only release a single client for both variants.

With the OB35 update distributed on 20 July, it will be some time before the next one goes live. However, before the patch is implemented, there will also be an Advance Server.

Since the battle royale title follows a specific pattern, the release dates may be estimated with a fair degree of accuracy.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, users are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. However, they may engage in Free Fire MAX as it is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB36 Advance Server expected details

The update is expected to go live on 14 September (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB36 update is expected to go live on 14 September.

This estimate is based on the fact that Clash Squad Season 14 will conclude on 15 September, and most previous patches were released a day before the conclusion of the ongoing ranked season.

Hence, it is safe to assume that the developers will release the update on the date mentioned above. On this day, the servers will be down for maintenance, and users cannot access the game due to an error being displayed.

Even the previous OB35 Advance Server was released two weeks before the update (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, the Advance Server is released approximately two weeks before the patch, so there is enough space for the developers to balance out the features before the release.

As the update may launch on 14 September, gamers can expect the Free Fire OB36 Advance server to go live around 30 August to 2 September.

However, before the release, the developers will open up the registration. This is a crucial phase as interested players must sign up on the official website to stand a chance of getting the Activation Code.

This code is necessary to access the Advance Server for the first time, as it cannot accommodate all gamers.

Report bugs to get rewards (Image via Garena)

Moreover, readers will have the opportunity to earn diamonds through this special client. The developers have rewards for bug hunters, which they will receive in the global version of the client.

They will need to report any issues through the website's 'Bug Report' section by providing relevant video proof and descriptions.

