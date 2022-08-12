Free Fire Advance Server for OB36 update: Expected date and how to register

The Free Fire community has been anticipating the OB36 update now that a few weeks have elapsed since the most recent OB35 patch. Like every other release, the new edition will add many unique features, all of which will make the user’s experience more enjoyable.

Moreover, Garena will offer an Advance Server before the release of the new update so that players can test the upcoming content for bugs and glitches. However, only individuals who get the Activation Code can utilize this particular test server.

What is the expected date of Free Fire Advance Server for OB36 update?

The Clash Squad season has been extended till 22 September 2022 (Image via Garena)

Following the tradition of previous patches, the OB36 update for Free Fire will be published one day before the conclusion of the current season of the Clash Squad mode. The Clash Squad season has been extended, so the new estimated date for when the next edition will be launched is 21 September 2022.

Since Advance Servers are usually introduced a few weeks before the update, the server for the OB36 version is expected to be released between 5 September 2022 and 8 September 2022 this year. The registration process for it will likely begin in late August or early September.

How to register for server

It is worth mentioning that registration is the only way to obtain the Activation Code required to gain access to the server. Consequently, gamers must complete their registrations to receive the specific code and test out the Advance Server.

After the registrations begin, the following are the general steps that they can follow:

Step 1: Individuals can boot up a web browser and search for the Advance Server website.

Step 2: On the site, they will find two login options — Google or Facebook. They can use either of them during the registration process.

The email ID has to be entered by users in the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once players have logged in, they will find a form on their screens asking them to enter their email addresses. Upon entering the accurate one, they can press the ‘Join Now’ option.

After users have completed their registrations, they may wait for a response from the developers regarding the Activation Code. If provided, they can enjoy the Advance Server on their devices.

Note: Gamers from India must refrain from playing Free Fire on their mobile devices as the game is banned nationwide. They may play the MAX edition since the Indian government did not prohibit it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer