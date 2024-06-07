Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring event reportedly leaked: Rewards, servers, and more

The renowned data miner @sawgaming_2.0 has reportedly leaked the upcoming Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring event. The new Luck Royale will mark the return of the iconic Arctic Blue Bundle, which is among the most popular outfits within the game’s community. Alongside it, there will be other costumes that players will be able to draw by shelling out diamonds.

As per the leaks posted, the event will commence on June 10, 2024. Accordingly, users won’t have to wait long and are advised to save up the in-game currency to utilize it appropriately.

All other potential details on the Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring event are provided in the section below.

Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring event has reportedly been leaked

The data miner @sawgaming_2.0 posted on his Instagram account regarding the Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring event. Besides the start date, he specified that the event is set to be made available for the India and Bangladesh servers.

In a similar vein to the other Ring-based events, the users on the particular servers will have to use diamonds to make the spins. Each spin will likely cost 20 diamonds. In the meantime, a collection of 10+1 spins could be priced at the mark of 200 diamonds.

The primary two rewards of the Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring are going to be the Arctic Blue Bundle and the Warrior-o’-the-Wisp Bundle. Aside from these, there will be two additional costumes available in the event, in the form of the Ice Blue Bundle and the Fighter-o’-the-Wisp Bundle.

The prize pool will also include Universal Ring Tokens that gamers will be able to exchange for the preferred Free Fire rewards.

Given that these are only leaks, there may be changes that the developers could end up making in the event. Thus, players must take the information provided above with a pinch of salt.

Ongoing Academy Ring event in Free Fire

This is the ongoing Academy Ring event (Image via Garena)

At the time of writing, the Academy Ring event is live inside the battle royale title. It will remain available until June 12, 2024, and offers two exclusive costume bundles and multiple cosmetic items. The prize pool of the event consists of the following items:

Style Academy Bundle

Trend Academy Bundle

Gloo Wall – Bam, Boo, Meow

Crown Academy Band

Cat Academy Band

If the players are interested in obtaining these, they can make the spins and withdraw the items.

