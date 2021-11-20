Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 Play-Ins Group A: Overall standings, qualified teams for finals and more

The first Play-Ins of the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 concluded recently with Vietnamese powerhouse HQ Esports and Thai contender SYZYGY Raiders as the top two teams qualifying for the Grand Finals. Indian challenger Desi Gamers had an abysmal performance, finishing in twelfth place.

Until the very end, the competition between teams in Group A remained intense. The only team to cross 100 points and claim three Booyahs was HQ Esports. They were followed by SYZYGY Raiders who, despite not winning a single match, managed to accumulate 93 points with their consistent gameplay. KOG (King of Gamers) won two consecutive Booyahs, but failed to perform well in other matches.

Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 Play-Ins Group A standings

The first match of the day was won by HQ Esports with 14 kills with SYZYGY close behind at nine kills. Desi Gamers managed to grab sixth place in the first match.

Played on the desert map of Kalahari, the second match was won by the King of Gamers Club with nine frags. A strong performance from SYZYGY brought them to second place with 10 kills.

The third game of the day was also won by the King of Gamers Club with 10 kills with Kevin being the MVP of the match for his seven-kill contribution. Unfortunately, Desi Gamers made an early exit with just two points.

HQ Esports came out on top in the fourth match with 12 kills. They were followed by SES and SYZYGY with 10 and seven frags respectively.

The fifth match was also won by HQ Esports, but it was Filipino challenger Supreme Assault Forces Deathwish that topped the table with 12 frags.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Indonesia's SES Alfaink with just two frags. SYZYGY didn't get the Booyah, but managed to grab 10 important kill points.

Tomorrow, the teams of Group B will compete for the remaining two spots in the finals. It will be intriguing to see how Total Gaming and PVS Gaming fare against World Champions Phoenix Force.

Edited by Atul S