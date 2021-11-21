Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 Play-Ins Group B: Overall standings, qualified teams for finals, and more 

The Group B Play-Ins of the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 have concluded. Underdog contender CGGG from Thailand and Indonesian team GPX Esports advanced to the Grand Finals.

The 26 points Heavy accumulated in the final match made them the third-best team in the Play-ins, and they also qualified for the finals.

World champions Phoenix Force were shockingly eliminated from the competition. Total Gaming and PVS Gaming tried their best but couldn't qualify for the finals. They secured sixth and eighth place respectively.

A total of 5000 USD will be awarded to each of the 19 teams that made it into the Play-ins.

Top 5 teams from play-ins have qualified for FFAC Grand Finals (Image via Free Fire)

Qualified Teams from Play-Ins for Grand Finals

1 HQ Esports (Group A)

2 SYZYGY (Group A)

3 CGGG (Group B)

4 GPX Esports (Group B)

5 Heavy (Best team)

These top five qualified teams will now join the seven regional champions in the Grand Finals on November 28. The early exit of the world champions has created opportunities for many new teams.

Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 Play-Ins Group B standings

Play-Ins Group B overall standings (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The first two matches of the day played on Bermuda and Kalahari were won by GPX Esports with 10 kills each. In both matches, CGGG performed admirably and finished on the podium. Justeen was MVP in the first match with four kills while Wings was MVP in the second match with six frags.

Vietnamese team Heavy won the third match of the day with seven frags. Box Gaming were eliminated early but they managed to grab an important 12 kill points.

The Pillars Gladius claimed the fourth match of the day with 12 kills. PVS Gaming had a good game as they finished in third place with eight frags. PVS Ecoeco became the top fragger of the match with six eliminations.

The fifth match was also won by CGGG with seven kills. However, it was Total Gaming that took the highest number of kills, with eight. Star Player Mafia was the top fragger with six eliminations.

The sixth and final match of the Play-ins was again won by Heavy with a whopping 14 frags. Kimchon was the MVP of the match for his five-kill contribution.

