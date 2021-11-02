Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 prize pool distribution revealed

The Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 will start on 20 November and be played in two stages: Play-ins and Finals. The tournament has taken the place of the Free Fire World Series, canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The FFAC will be played online among the top teams of South Asia and Southeast Asia. The total prize pool of the event is $400,000, which is around ₹3 crore.
Prize pool distribution of Free Fire Asia Championship 2021
The winner will take home $80,000, around 20 percent of the overall prize pool, while the runner-up gets $50,000. The tournament MVP will also be rewarded with $5000, and all the participating teams in the Play-ins will receive $5000.
- 1st Place (Winners) - $80,000 - ₹60 Lakhs
- 2nd Place (1st Runners-up) - $50,000 - ₹38 Lakhs
- 3rd Place - $30,000 - ₹22.5 Lakhs
- 4th Place - $25,000 - ₹18.7 Lakhs
- 5th Place - $20,000 - ₹15 Lakhs
- 6th Place - $20,000 - ₹15 Lakhs
- 7th Place - $15,000 - ₹11.2 Lakhs
- 8th Place - $15,000 - ₹11.2 Lakhs
- 9th Place - $15,000 - ₹11.2 Lakhs
- 10th Place -$10,000 - ₹7.5 Lakhs
- 11th Place - $10,000 - ₹7.5 Lakhs
- 12th Place - $10,000 - ₹7.5 Lakhs
- Finals MVP - $5,000 - ₹7.5 Lakhs
- Play-ins particpating team - $5,000 - ₹3.75 Lakhs
The winner of each of the seven regional Free Fire tournaments has qualified for the Finals. Twenty-four other teams will compete in the Play-ins, and only five of them will make the Finals.
FFAC Finals team list
- Team Elite (India)
- Hotshot Esports (Pakistan)
- Evos Divine (Indonesia)
- e-Arena (Thailand)
- LGDS (Chinese Taipei)
- Burst the Sky (Vietnam)
- Blacklist International (MCP)
- Group A 1st rank
- Group A 2nd rank
- Group B 1st rank
- Group B 2nd rank
- Play-ins best record team
From India, FFIC champion Team Elite has directly qualified for the Finals, while Total Gaming, PVS Gaming Esports, and Desi Gamers will have to go through the Play-ins.