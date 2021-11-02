Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 prize pool distribution revealed

The Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 will start on 20 November and be played in two stages: Play-ins and Finals. The tournament has taken the place of the Free Fire World Series, canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FFAC will be played online among the top teams of South Asia and Southeast Asia. The total prize pool of the event is $400,000, which is around ₹3 crore.

Prize pool distribution of Free Fire Asia Championship 2021

The winner will take home $80,000, around 20 percent of the overall prize pool, while the runner-up gets $50,000. The tournament MVP will also be rewarded with $5000, and all the participating teams in the Play-ins will receive $5000.

1st Place (Winners) - $80,000 - ₹60 Lakhs

2nd Place (1st Runners-up) - $50,000 - ₹38 Lakhs

3rd Place - $30,000 - ₹22.5 Lakhs

4th Place - $25,000 - ₹18.7 Lakhs

5th Place - $20,000 - ₹15 Lakhs

6th Place - $20,000 - ₹15 Lakhs

7th Place - $15,000 - ₹11.2 Lakhs

8th Place - $15,000 - ₹11.2 Lakhs

9th Place - $15,000 - ₹11.2 Lakhs

10th Place -$10,000 - ₹7.5 Lakhs

11th Place - $10,000 - ₹7.5 Lakhs

12th Place - $10,000 - ₹7.5 Lakhs

Finals MVP - $5,000 - ₹7.5 Lakhs

Play-ins particpating team - $5,000 - ₹3.75 Lakhs

The winner of each of the seven regional Free Fire tournaments has qualified for the Finals. Twenty-four other teams will compete in the Play-ins, and only five of them will make the Finals.

Free Fire Asia Championship Play-ins format (Image via Garena Free Fire India)

FFAC Finals team list

Team Elite (India) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan) Evos Divine (Indonesia) e-Arena (Thailand) LGDS (Chinese Taipei) Burst the Sky (Vietnam) Blacklist International (MCP) Group A 1st rank Group A 2nd rank Group B 1st rank Group B 2nd rank Play-ins best record team

Free Fire Asia Championship Finals details (Image via Garena Free Fire)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

From India, FFIC champion Team Elite has directly qualified for the Finals, while Total Gaming, PVS Gaming Esports, and Desi Gamers will have to go through the Play-ins.

Edited by Ravi Iyer