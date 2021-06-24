Free Fire City Open 2021 Kolkata Finals: Qualified teams, schedule and prize pool distribution 

The Free Fire City Open 2021 Kolkata Finals is scheduled for Friday, i.e. June 25th. The title of Kolkata Kings will be contested for by a total of twelve top teams from the region.

Schedule, Format, and Prizepool for Kolkata Finals:

A total of six matches will take place between the participants on the three classic maps of the game. Following this, the winner will qualify for the National Championships while teams ranked 2nd to 4th will have a second chance to qualify for the finals via the Regional Play-ins.

The event will be streamed live on Free Fire India Esports; Facebook and YouTube, as well as on the Booyah app, at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

The City finals will feature a prize pool of 2,00,000 INR. One hundred thousand INR will go to the winner, while fifty thousand INR will go to the runner-up. Furthermore, teams in 3rd and 4th place will receive 25,000 INR each as a prize.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire City Open Kolkata Kings Finals:

Free Fire City Open Kolkata Finals

1) Head Hunters

2) ART OF WAR

3) RULE BREAKERS

4) Bot Army

5) UNDERDOGS

6) SIXTH SENSE

7) INVINCIBLES Esports

8) LA GAMING

9) OLD GENERATION

10) High Five

11) TEAM FAB

12) Assassin Clutchgods

The Kolkata finals will see titans like Sixth Sense and Assassin Clutchgods fighting for the title. Sportskeeda's recent article outlined the potential hiring of the Sixth Sense roster by popular Esports organization, TSM.

Map Schedule for Free Fire Kolkata Finals

Match 1:- Bermuda

Match 2:- Purgatory

Match 3:- Kalahari

Match 4:- Bermuda

Match 5:- Purgatory

Match 6:- Kalahari

Out of eight city finals, three have been completed so far.

The Delhi final was won by Team OP, followed by Zero-Degree clinching the Ahmedabad Finals. Captains dominated the recently concluded Hyderabad finals. All three of these city champions qualified for the National Championship, which will take place on August 15th.

