Free Fire City Open 2021 Lucknow Finals: Qualified teams, schedule and prize pool distribution 

On Friday, July 2nd, the Lucknow finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021 will take place. A total of 12 teams from the region will compete in this event for a massive prize pool and for the opportunity to advance to the national championship.

The teams with the second, third, and fourth-place finishes in the city finals will have a second chance at making the finals through the city play-ins.

The city finals will be live-streamed on the official Free Fire India Esports Facebook page and YouTube channel. It will also be streamed on the Booyah app at 6:00 PM IST.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire City Open Lucknow city Finals

Free Fire City Open Lucknow Finals Teams

1) Frustrated 4

2) Gyan Army

3) Zila Ghaziabad

4) SURVIVOR 4 AM

5) Wrecking Crew

6) TEAM ELITE

7) Team Absolute

8) FF WARRIORS

9) AFF-ESPORTS

10) GVCS Squad

11) ONLY FREAKS.

12) CITY OF TEHZEEB

God Game has been disqualified from the Lucknow finals because their player, Zash, was caught playing with two teams. Garena has also banned Zash from participating in any official tournaments until December 2021.

God Game has been replaced by the next best team, Team Absolute.

Map Schedule and Prize pool distribution:

Match 1:- Bermuda

Match 2:- Purgatory

Match 3:- Kalahari

Match 4:- Bermuda

Match 5:- Purgatory

Match 6:- Kalahari

City Finals will offer a prize pool of 2,00,000 Indian rupees (INR). One hundred thousand rupees will be awarded to the winner and fifty thousand rupees to the runner-up. Prize money of 25,000 INR will also be awarded to the 3rd and 4th place teams.

The Lucknow finals are touted as one of the toughest finals in the FFCO 2021. Seasoned teams like Ankush Free Fire, Survivor 4 AM, and Gyan Army will battle it out for one spot in the finals.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod