Three more teams disqualified from Free Fire City Open 2021 for violating rules

Garena has been vigilant and proactive when it comes to any rule violations. Three teams were disqualified from the Free Fire City Open 2021 a week back after smurfing their accounts.

As of today, Garena has already conducted four city finals for the FFCO 2021. Despite this, players are still being caught violating the rules.

In the latest development, the developer discovered that Z ASH, who represented Team God Game, had registered with multiple teams in the FFC (open qualifiers).

God Game qualified for the Lucknow Final, scheduled to take place on July 2nd.

He registered in the FFC (open qualifiers of the FFCO 2021) with the teams:

1) AK_ECLIPSE (ID: 3004107312) with account UID 153721023 (previously known as CES BLOODLUST in FFIC 2020 Fall)

2) God_GameOp (ID: 3004966122) with account UID, 191248589

This is a clear violation of the official rules of the tournament:

Rule 4.1.2: Each player can only be a member of one team/organization in each tournament. Players found to be part of multiple teams (either as a player or substitute or with multiple accounts) will be disqualified.

At the time of this ruling's initial announcement on June 23rd, Z ASH provided incorrect information, asserting that his previous account, UID 153721023, had been hacked. He did not register with two accounts.

The Free Fire Esports India team then verified the claims. The player confided that he misled the officials and owned both accounts, i.e., (UID 153721023 and UID 191248589).

As a result, Z Ash, along with his teams (AK Eclipse and God Game), has been disqualified from the Free Fire City Open 2021. The next best eligible team will be given the God Game Lucknow Finals slot.

In addition, Z ASH will receive an Extraordinary Sanction (Rule 8.2.5 of the FFCO 2021 Rulebook). He will be banned from participating in any Garena Free Fire esports tournaments for the remainder of the year (till December 31st, 2021).

Teams qualified for the Free Fire City Open Lucknow Finals

Frustrated 4 Gyan Army Zila Ghaziabad SURVIVOR 4 AM Wrecking Crew Team Elite CITY OF TEHZEEB FF WARRIORS AFF-ESPORTS GVCS Squad ONLY FREAKS To be Announced

Teams like Team Elite, Aff Esports, and Gyan Army will take on amateur teams for a shot at the National Championship slot and a hefty prize pool at the Lucknow finals.

Edited by Ravi Iyer