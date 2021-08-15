Free Fire City Open National Finals: Winning team, prize pool distribution, top 5 players, and more

The Free Fire City Open 2021 came to an end after an exhilarating and grueling bout of match-ups in the Finals. The 3 month-long event was, at last, won by Hyderabad Nawabs aka Team Captains.

Delhi Titans and Lucknow Tigers also played well throughout the tournament and secured second and third place, respectively.

The FFCO 2021 featured a massive prize pool of 60 lakhs INR. Along with the trophy, the winner takes home an incredible 15 lakhs INR. For the runners-up and third-place finishers, Garena will award 7.5 lakhs and 5 lakhs INR, respectively.

For most team kills and MVP, prize rewards of 1 lakh and 50 thousand INR are allocated.

Each City/Wildcard/Play-ins final also had a prize pool of 2 Lakhs INR.

Free Fire City Open National Finals overall standings

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire City Open 2021:

1st Place (Winners):- 15,00,000 INR- Hyderabad Nawabs

2nd Place (1st Runner-up):- 7,50,000 INR- Delhi Titans

3rd Place (2nd Runner-up):- 5,00,000 INR- Lucknow Tigers

4th Place:- 3,00,000 INR- Mumbai Strikers

5th Place:- 2,00,000 INR- Punjab Panthers

6th Place:- 2,00,000 INR- Ahmedabad Lions

7th Place:- 1,50,000 INR- Lucknow Warriors

8th Place:- 1,50,000 INR- Kolkata Kings

9th Place:- 1,00,000 INR- Dehradun Wolves

10th Place:- 1,00,000 INR- Chennai Hunters

11th Place:- 50,000 INR- Chennai Conquerors

12th Place:- 50,000 INR- Vizag Victors

Team with most kills:- 100,000 INR- Lucknow Tigers

Most Valuable Player:- 50,000 INR- Mumbai Strikers Swastik

Top 5 players in FFCO Finals:

All the competing players performed to the best of their abilities but some players stood out due to their skill and superior game sense.

1.) Swastik (Mumbai Strikers): 11 Kills and 4527 Damage

2.) Rahul (Delhi Titans): 11 Kills and 3886 Damage

3.) Killer (Lucknow Tigers): 10 Kills and 5396 Damage

4.) CM (Punjab Panthers): 10 Kills and 3950 Damage

5.) Aasim (Kolkata Kings): 9 Kills and 4347 Damage

FFCO 2021 was a huge success and recorded live viewings of more than 230,000 during its first match alone

Since 2021, Garena has been quite active in the Indian Esports ecosystem. This is the fourth major tournament of the year and will be followed by the upcoming Free Fire India Championship Fall Split 2021.

Registrations for the upcoming Free Fire India Championship will open tomorrow, August 16, 2021. Players can register on the official website of Free Fire India.

Edited by R. Elahi