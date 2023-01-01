Free Fire content creator Badge 99 reveals his face

Bharat "Badge 99" Singh is among the most well-known names in the Free Fire/FF MAX community, but he was faceless until quite recently. However, the fan-favorite creator gave his fans an unexpected gift on January 1, 2023, by uploading a video titled BADGE99 OFFICIAL FACE REVEAL VIDEO on his YouTube channel.

As the name suggests, he finally revealed his face to his audience. He had dropped the teaser for the video on December 4, 2022.

The breathtaking video features several cinematic shots from the hill stations of Uttarakhand, India. After beginning with a fake face reveal, the video takes a lot of interesting twists and turns. Badge 99 finally reveals his face at the end by removing the Top Criminal Bundle-inspired clown mask.

Free Fire content creator Badge 99 has over 9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel

The content creator thanked his fans for their support and wrote in the description of the face-reveal video:

"Guys as i have tried something different, i hope you all have liked it & a very happy new year to everyone ❤️ Thank You each and everyone for your kind support , Badge99 is here just because of you. Love you all Keep supporting."

As mentioned on his YouTube channel, Bharat Singh became a Free Fire player on May 2, 2018. He began creating content next year and uploaded his first video on January 19, 2019. As of writing, Badge 99 has uploaded 551 videos on his primary channel. His secondary channel, Badge 99 Live, has more than 1.57 million subscribers.

Bharat "Badge 99" Singh has two channels with more than 10 million collective subscribers (Image via YouTube/ Badge 99)

In the early days of his YouTube journey, Bharat uploaded gameplay highlights and headshot compilations that showcased his mastery of Free Fire. The creator then started providing tips and tricks on pushing the ranks, using specific weapons, and improving one's aim.

Soon after, he began uploading other gameplay guides and in-game prank clips while also collaborating with other creators in challenge videos. Badge 99 has already challenged the Free Fire YouTubers like Desi Gamers (Amitbhai), Raistar, Total Gaming (Ajjubhai), Gyan Gaming (Gyan Sujan), and more.

Badge 99 has been consistent in creating FF and FF MAX content on his primary YouTube channel (Image via YouTube/ Badge 99)

His channels have registered a meteoric rise courtesy of his gameplay skills, especially his ability to hit headshots frequently. Bharat "Badge 99" Singh has been exclusively playing Free Fire and has not uploaded any content related to other games on his channel.

