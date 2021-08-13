Free Fire diamond generators are fake, and using them may lead to scams or account bans

Garena Free Fire’s premium in-game currency is known as diamonds. Using it, players may buy various unique items in the battle royale title, such as skins, outfits, characters, pets, and more. They generally want to get their hands on such content, and as a result, diamonds are in high demand.

Free Fire diamonds are not accessible for free, and gamers have to pay money from their own pockets to obtain them. However, purchasing them isn’t feasible for the majority of them.

In their search for alternate ways to obtain diamonds, users encounter fraudulent tools such as diamond generators. However, they need to note that all such generators are 100% fake.

Free Fire diamonds generators are fraudulent and do not work

A fake Free Fire diamond generator tool (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire diamond generators are unlawful tools that claim to provide an abundant number of diamonds for free. Players should be aware that all such devices are bogus and do not work under any circumstances.

Most websites that promise to offer diamond generators frequently require gamers to enter their account information, mainly resulting in the loss of the account. Moreover, such sites also typically load the screens of the players with tons of advertisements.

Diamonds cannot be gained using these methods since the in-game currency is stored on the server-side of Garena Free Fire.

Anti-hack FAQ of Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Cheating is described this way in the anti-hack FAQ on the official Free Fire website:

“Using any unauthorized third party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying of the game client and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions which are not existent on the official game.”

The use of diamond generators is considered cheating, and users are encouraged to avoid such illicit services.

Garena has a strict anti-cheating policy, and those discovered to be cheating will be permanently banned from the game:

“Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts.”

Consequently, gamers are advised to avoid using any such tools to keep their accounts safe. However, they may obtain diamonds through legitimate means.

