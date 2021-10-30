Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 day 1 overall standings 

Day 1 of the Free Fire Diwali All-Stars 2021 concluded just now. 11 female influencers competed in four matches to determine which two teams would qualify for the second day of the event.

The overall points table was topped by Bella Gaming with 69 points, thanks to their 37 kill points. Unicorn IB, although it didn't win any Booyah, was in second place with 55 points. Despite winning the last round, Gaming Girl finished third with 49 points, missing out on qualification. Fan-favorite Soneeta had a horror run as they finished on 10th rank.

Free Fire Diwali All Stars Day 1 match standings

Overall standings of Free Fire Diwali All Stars day 1 (Image via Garena)

Renu Gaming won the first match with eight frags, followed by Katty's Kingdom with ten frags. Hawk was the MVP of the game with three frags.

Eagleeye Gaming won the second match of the day with ten frags. Bella Gaming secured second place with eight frags. Katty's Kingdom was eliminated early still managed to grab seven frags.

The third match of the day played again on Bermuda was won by Bella Gaming. The team went aggressive and grabbed 13 kills in the game. Unicorn IB followed them in second place with 12 kills.

Omi from Gaming Girl took the team to victory in the final match of the day, which was a heal battle. Bella Gaming took 11 frags but lost the healing battle, thus ending their campaign in second place. With eight eliminations, BG Karki was the top fragger of the match.

Free Fire Diwali All Stars Day 2 teams

1) Bella Gaming

2) Unicorn IB

3) Desi Gamer

4) Total Gaming Esports

5) Team Elite

6) PVS Gaming

7) Daddy Calling

8) Nonstop Gaming

9) Assassins Army

10) TSG Mann

11) Lokesh Gamer

12) X Mania

On the second day, 12 teams (four pro teams, five community chosen influencers, and two female influencers) will compete for the title of champion. Live streaming of the event will be available on Free Fire India's YouTube and Facebook pages at 6 PM IST.

