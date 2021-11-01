Today marked the commencement of the Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka event organized by the streaming platform Booyah. A total of 12 teams from Group A competed today in a best of six matches with the top six teams qualifying for the finals scheduled for the third day.

With three 'Booyahs' and 117 points, Team 2B Gamer dominated group A. They were also the most aggressive team, earning 62 kill points.

Following them in second place and third place were teams GodLike and Desi Gamers with 75 and 66 points respectively. The fan favorite team, Total Gaming, also performed well, finishing in fourth place with 57 points.

Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka Group A Match Standings

Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka Day 1 Overall standings (Image via Booyah)

The first match of the day was won by Sniper Lord with three frags. However, GodLike later topped the points table with their 15 kill points. Desi Gamers were eliminated early, but still managed to grab seven frags.

2B Gamer claimed the second and third matches of the day with 10 and 18 frag points respectively. Stalker was the MVP in both matches for his four and five frag contributions.

While Total Gaming managed to win the fourth match of the day with eight kill points, 2B Gamer demonstrated their aggressive playstyle once more, grabbing 13 kill points in the match.

The fifth match featuring the Purgatory map was won by 2B Gamer with a total of 18 frags while Gaming Girl claimed a 'Booyah' in the sixth and final match with eight frags.

Teams Qualified for Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka Day 3

1) 2B Gamer

2) GodLike

3) Desi Gamers

4) Total Gaming

5) Trained To Kill

6) Black Frag Army

Tomorrow, 12 teams from Group B will battle it out in the same format as today in order to qualify for the finals. Teams such as UG Empire, Team Elite, 4 Unknown, and others will be competing.

Teams in Free Fire Diwali Dhamaka group B (Image via Booyah)

The prize pool for this event is $2,000 USD. Tune in at 11.30 am IST on the Booyah App to cheer for your team and win exclusive rewards.

Edited by Atul S