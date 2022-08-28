Free Fire Elite Pass Season 52 start date, leaked rewards, and more (MAX version)

The Elite Pass is one of the primary means by which newly added cosmetics can be made accessible to players in Free Fire and its MAX version. Every month, a new season of the pass is released by Garena, bringing in a range of different themed items.
As August will soon be coming to an end, fans of the game have already started looking forward to the next pass – Elite Pass Season 52. They have been looking for information on the start date and other things like leaked rewards.
Read through to find details regarding the pass.
What is the start date of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 52 (MAX version)
The upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass Season 52 will start on 1 September 2022 and bring a range of new rewards for the players. Upon its commencement, individuals must complete missions to earn badges and claim different items.
As always, users will be presented with two paid options: Elite Pass and Elite Bundle, from which they can buy either one based on their preference. The former will set them back 499 diamonds, while the latter will cost 999 diamonds.
The pre-order phase will also start very soon, offering a special reward to those who pre-order the upcoming pass.
How to get the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 52
Gamers can follow the steps mentioned below to get the pass once it commences:
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and head to the ‘Elite Pass’ section by clicking on its icon on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: In the next step, individuals can tap on the ‘Upgrade’ button and choose between either of the two options.
Step 3: They can finally complete the payment using the diamonds to get the new Elite Pass Season 52.
Leaked rewards
Here are the different leaked rewards from the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass Season 52:
- At 0 Badge: Sports Car – Metal Jaws
- At 5 Badges: Ocean Beast Avatar
- At 10 Badges: Shark Fright Avatar Avatar
- At 15 Badges: Jaw Smile Jacket
- At 30 Badges: Death Tooth Banner
- At 40 Badges: Hungry Fishy T-Shirt
- At 50 Badges: Megan Taunter Bundle
- At 80 Badges: Kar98k – Apex Underwater
- At 100 Badges: Fright Bite T-Shirt and Ocean Runner Skyboard
- At 115 Badges: Shark Fright Banner
- At 125 Badges: AUG – Apex Underwater
- At 135 Badges: Death Tooth Avatar
- At 150 Badges: Ocean Monster Banner and Metal Jaws Loot Box
- At 200 Badges: Flesh Devourer Parachute and Grenade – Flesh Devourer
- At 225 Badges: Hollow Swallow Backpack and Megajaw Tormentor Bundle
It is worth noting that these are the leaked items and not the confirmed ones. Users will know the exact ones after the pass commences in a few days.