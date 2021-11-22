Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021 play-ins: Overall standings, head start points, and more

The two day play-ins of the Free Fire EMEA Invitational have now ended. These prelim rounds were contested by the top 12 teams of the EMEA region to gain advantage points for the finals. On each day, the top four teams were awarded headstart points which will be added to their total points in the finals.

CIS champions Natus Vincere (NAVI) dominated the first day, claiming four booyahs. They accumulated a total of 98 points with the help of 47 kill points. Their homegrown competitors Silence was a close second with 74 points, while Trident Clan secured third place. The first day belonged to the CIS teams, as all four teams placed in the top four.

Overall standings of Free Fire EMEA Invitational play-ins day 1 (Image via freefireeu.esports)

Not much changed on day two as this time Silence took the lead spot. With the help of two Booyahs, they raked in 85 points. Trident Clan once again showed impressive gameplay and came in second, while Algerian challenger Nakazaki E-sport took the third spot. NAVI had an average day, and they came in fourth.

Overall standings of Free Fire EMEA Invitational play-ins day 2 (Image via freefireeu.esports)

Total Headstart Points

Head Start points for each day of the Free Fire EMEA Invitational play-ins (Image via freefireeu.esports)

Silence secured seven headstart points with their immaculate performances. They were followed by fan-favorite Navi, who took five headstart points.

1) Silence - 7 points

2) NAVI - 5 points

3) Trident - 5 points

4) NKS - 2 points

5) Beeline - 1 point

Trident Clan secured five points as a result of good performances on both days. Two points were raked in by the Algerian team Nakazaki E-sport, while one point was picked up by the CIS team Beeline.

The prelims were a testament to how difficult it is to beat NAVI and Silence. Another CIS squad, Trident Clan, gave them tough competition, but other teams will have to devise new strategies to get past them. The weak performance of European and MENA teams in the preliminaries sets a disappointing tone ahead of the finals.

The 200K USD prizepool Grand Finals will take begin on 27 November at 10:45 pm IST. The tournament will be streamed on the official Youtube channels of Free Fire Esports and Free Fire Europe.

Schedule of the Free Fire EMEA Invitational Finals

Match 1: Bermuda (10:45 pm IST)

Match 2: Kalahari (11:15 pm IST)

Match 3: Purgatory (11:45 pm IST)

Match 4: Bermuda (12:15 am IST)

Match 5: Kalahari (12:45 am IST)

Match 6: Purgatory (01:15 am IST)

Edited by Siddharth Satish