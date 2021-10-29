Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021: Teams, format, schedule, and more

After the cancelation of the Free Fire World Series, Garena has come up with two regional online tournaments, the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 (FFAC) and the Free Fire EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) Invitational 2021.

For fans of esports, the Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021 will take place starting 20 November.

Qualified teams for the tournament

Vasto Mundo (Europe) Grow Up Esports (Europe) vaiXourar (Europe) Sivasspor Esports (Europe) Natus Vincere (Navi) (CIS) Beeline (earlier Esports Orig) (CIS) Trident Clan (earlier Sbornaya Chr) (CIS) Silence (earlier No New Era)(CIS) MCES Africa (MENA) Shift (MENA) Nakazaki Esports (MENA) Na9aba Esports (MENA)

Format of the Free Fire EMEA Invitational 2021

A total of 12 top teams from Europe, the CIS, and the MENA regions will commence the event with two days of preliminary rounds, allowing them to gain an advantage during the finals.

Each day in the prelims, the first-placed team will receive a four-point headstart, followed by three, two, and one point, respectively. The maximum number of headstart points a team can earn in two days of prelims is eight.

The prelims are scheduled for 20 and 21 November, while the finals will take place on 27 November.

Qualification region slots

Top teams from Free Fire Europe Pro League Season 3 Top four teams from Free Fire Pro League CIS Season 3

Top four teams from Free Fire Arab League Season 4

Prize pool and streaming details

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 200k USD and will stream on Free Fire Europe's official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

This event will be an exciting and fun experience for fans in the region. It will be intriguing to see how CIS champion Natus Vincere fares against European champion Vasto Mundo and Arab champion MCES Africa.

Silence and vaiXourar are also going to pose a challenge in the event.

Edited by Ravi Iyer