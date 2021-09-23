Free Fire emulator players to now have separate matchmaking, confirms Garena

Free Fire has evolved significantly over the years, and the developers have continually added new features to shape the game into its current state. Garena recently announced a significant change to the game by introducing an emulator matchmaking pool.

A separate matchmaking pool simply implies that players using an Android emulator will only be paired with other emulator players rather than with mobile users.

Dedicated emulator matchmaking to be added to Garena Free Fire

The creation of a dedicated emulator matchmaking pool is one of the most significant changes that is set to be brought into Free Fire.

The announcement was made through the game's official social media handles. The post states the following about the same:

"Playing Free Fire using emulators on the PC with mouse and keyboard is different from using mobile devices. We've noticed that emulators are a popular method among Free Fire players. To provide an ideal gaming experience for all our players, we will be introducing an emulator matchmaking pool".

It further explained the implications of implementing the new matchmaking pool. The emulator matchmaking pool will only be available in ranked matches in Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. Furthermore, if the users have a single person using an emulator in their lobby, the entire team will play against other emulator users.

Individuals will be able to identify the emulator players via certain symbols that will be displayed on the team invites. They will additionally receive a notification when a gamer using an emulator enters their lobby/team.

Additionally, the post urges players to utilize their mobile devices for an optimal gaming experience. It reads as below:

We encourage you to use mobile devices for a convenient gaming experience. However, you can now enjoy an intense match with other emulator players.

Previously, mobile gamers had a considerable downside since they encountered numerous emulator players during ranked matches. This hindered their chances of emerging victorious and ranking up.

They are now rather pleased that the developers are taking this step, as a dedicated matchmaking pool for emulator users would provide a leveled playing field to mobile players.

