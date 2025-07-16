Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 Knockout Day 1: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 1 of the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 Knockout is scheduled to unfold on July 16, 2025. A total of 18 teams are ready to battle it out in the stage. These clubs have been divided into three groups of six teams each. Groups A and B will battle on the opening day. Each team will participate in 12 matches in the Knockout. The top 12 teams will qualify for the next stages.

After the conclusion of regional spring events, 18 teams have secured their spots in the World Cup 2025. The global tournament will run for five days. The 18 participating clubs will receive a share of the total prize pool of $1 million.

Participating teams and groups in the Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout

Here are the names of 18 participating teams:

Group A

Visionsystem SPA paiN Gaming All Gamers Virtus.pro Team Falcons Red Hawks

Group B

Hotshot Esports EVOS Divine Fluxo Core Memory Esports Team Vitality Alfa 34

Group C

Dragons Esports Rainbow7 ONIC Olympus LOS RRQ Kazu Buriram United Esports

Schedule and how to watch

Groups A and B will play six matches on Day 1. These matches will be broadcast live on the YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of Free Fire Esports from 6:30 pm IST onwards.

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

Game 1 - Bermuda - 7:35 pm IST

Game 2 - Purgatory - 8:15 pm IST

Game 2 - Kalahari - 8:45 pm IST

Game 3 - Alpine - 9:25 pm IST

Game 5 - Nexterra - 10:00 pm IST

Game 6 - random map - 10:30 pm IST

Team Falcons from Thailand received a direct invite to the World Cup as the team won the previous edition of the event. The club recently faced challenges in the FFWS SEA 2025 Spring. They will hope to bounce back in the event and defend their title.

Fluxo Esports from Brazil showcased a strong performance in their regional FFWS 2025. The rebound squad won the Global Finals last year. Their focus will be to secure another international trophy in this Free Fire event.

ONIC Olympus from Indonesia clinched the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring. Buriram Unified was second in the event, while Team Vitality ensured third position there. These experienced teams will be some of the top squads to watch out for in the World Cup.

LOS was the winner in the FFWS 2025 Brazil. Rainbow 7, Hotshot, and Red Hawks were also phenomenal in their respective regional events this year. These clubs will hope to win their first international Free Fire trophy at the Free Fire Esports World Cup.

