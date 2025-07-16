Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 Knockout Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

The Knockout Stage of the Free Fire Esports World Cup 2025 began on July 16. The teams from Groups A and B played their initial six matches of the stage, after which the defending champion, Team Falcons, topped the leaderboard with 98 points and two Booyahs. The Thai squad grabbed 46 eliminations after performing brilliantly in the opening matches. Its players will hope to maintain their rhythm in their remaining six games of the stage.

Evos Esports from Indonesia ranked second with 88 points, including 49 eliminations. The squad won one Booyah in its first six matches of the Free Fire event. Pain Gaming from Brazil also had a good run, ranking third with 77 points. Core Memory and Fluxo Esports were fourth and fifth, with 69 and 61 points, respectively.

Team Vitality had an average run, as the Indonesian squad finished sixth with 59 points and one Booyah. Hotshot from Pakistan was seventh with 56 points, followed by Virtus Pro. AG Global and Alfa34 scored 42 points each. Finally, Vision System was 12th with only 16 points.

Day 1 overall standings of Free Fire World Cup 2025

Team Falcons - 98 points EVOS Esports - 88 points paiN Gaming - 77 points Core Memory Esports - 69 points Fluxo - 61 points Team Vitality - 59 points Hotshot Esports - 56 points Virtus Pro - 52 points AG Global - 42 points Alfa 34 - 42 points Red Hawks - 32 points Visionsystem SPA - 16 points

Match 1

Team Falcons clinched the opening match of this Free Fire contest with 27 points. Evos and Core Memory also performed well, scoring 19 and 13 points respectively. Pain Gaming claimed 12 points, while Red Hawks earned 10 points.

Match 2

Virtus Pro emerged victorious in the second game with 22 points. Hotshot collected 20 points, including 11 eliminations. Core Memory had another good game, as they managed to secure 19 points. Evos and Falcons took 13 and 12 points respectively.

Match 3

Team Falcons won the third match with 24 points. Evos played aggressively and grabbed 25 points with the help of 17 eliminations. Fluxo garnered 17 points, while Horshot and AG took 11 points each in this match.

Match 4

Evos Esports secured a 21-point victory in the fourth match. Fluxo managed to score 18 points, while Hotshot and Team Vitality achieved 14 and 11 points, respectively. Pain Gaming and Falocns grabbed 10 points each.

Match 5

Team Vitality came out victorious in the fifth game with 22 points. Pain Gaming added 18 points to its tally. Core Memory and Fluxo acquired 17 points each. Team Falcons and Alpha34 earned 15 and 10 points respectively.

Match 6

Pain Gaming won the sixth game with 21 points. Team Vitality and Alfa34 also played well and scored 19 and 18 points, respectively. Virtus accumulated 13 points, while Evos and Falcons claimed 10 points each in their last game of the Free Fire World Cup Knockout Day 1.

