Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall League Stage day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The League stages of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall kicked off today. The first day saw Group A and B go head-to-head, with Aura Gaming leading the points table with 28 kills and 72 points. The consistency they showed from the first game helped them to become table toppers.

PVS Gaming, who did not have any Booyah on board, finished second with 29 frags and 68 points, while Blind, led by star player Nivesh, finished third. Despite taking two Booyah's, Total Gaming Esports placed fifth on day one.

Top 5 players from Free Fire India Championship League day 1

Blind Nivesh accumulated 6357 damage and 15 kills to become the MVP for today.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Day 1: Match Standings

Overall standings from FFIC League day 1 (image via Free Fire)

The first match of the FFIC league stage was played on the classic map of Bermuda. Despite facing fierce competition, Total Gaming Esports came out victorious with 10 kills in the match. It was Aura Gaming's cautious play that earned them the second place point, while the Desi Gamers finished second with five frags overall.

Titanium Army made eight eliminations to win the second match played on Purgatory. Aura Gaming once again made it to the final circle while TSM played aggressively to claim seven frags.

Blind Esports took home the Booyah in the third match played on the desert map Kalahari with 10 kills. Another excellent performance by Aura Gaming earned them a second-place finish with seven frags.

The last few circles of the fourth game turned into a battle of grenades. With seven frags, Desi Gamers earned the Booyah in the match. Blind Esports and Head Hunters followed them with seven and three frags respectively.

Total Gaming Esports once again won the fifth match, this time with five frags. Zone advantage was on their side, and they took advantage of it. Both Desi Gamers and PVS Gaming took seven frags in the match.

After numerous runner-up finishes, Aura Gaming finally ended up winning the day's final match with 12 frags. Skylightz Gaming and PVS Gaming secured second and third place with five frags each.

Free Fire India Championship fall League Standings after day 1

Group B will face a new challenge in Group C tomorrow, where teams like 4 Unknown and Team Elite are expected to make an impact

