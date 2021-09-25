Free Fire India Championship Fall League day 5: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Today marked the end of the fifth day of the Free Fire India Championship 2021. Six matches were played over three maps between groups A and C. Galaxy Racer dominated the fifth day of the FFIC, winning three out of six matches. A total of 42 kill points helped GXR earn 96 points.

Following a string of disappointments, Team Elite had a successful day. In total, they amassed 73 points. The third and fourth places for the day went to From The Future and Desi Gamers.

MVP standings from Free Fire India Championship League day 5

Soham from Galaxy Racer won the MVP award for the day after he inflicted 5411 damage through 13 eliminations.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Week 2 Day 2: Match and Overall standings

Total Gaming finished at 9th place on FFIC day 5 (image via Free Fire Esports)

Aura Esports won the first game of the day on the Bermuda map by scoring 11 kills. In second place were Desi Gamers, followed by Team Elite in third.

It was Galaxy Racer Esports that took the second, third, and fifth matches on the Purgatory and Kalahari maps by 12 and four frags respectively.

With 10 frags, Team Elite won the fourth match played in Bermuda while Desi Gamers won the sixth match of the day with eight frags.

Desi Gamers has been propelled into the top spot in Group A by defeating Total Gaming. They have 54 points, while Total Gaming Esports has 46 points.

Galaxy Racer is leading Group C with 71 points. The second-place team is 4 Unknown with 61 points, then Team Elite with 60 points.

The top two teams from each group on the leaderboard will advance to the finals, while the rest will be relegated to the play-ins.

Top 5 of the day:-

1. GXR Soham:- 13 kills

2. TE Killer:- 12 kills

3. 4UN Anan:- 11 kills

4. GXR Vasiyo:- 11 kills

5. AG Johncena:- 11 kills

Also Read

League standings after day 5 (image via Free Fire Esports YouTube channel)

Tomorrow is the last day of the second week, and Group A and B will play, and there will be an interesting battle between fan-favorite Total Gaming and in-form Blind Esports.

Edited by Rohit Mishra