Free Fire India Championship Fall League Day 7: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Today, October 1, marked the start of Week 3 of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall. Six matches between Groups A and C took place, with 4 Unknown sweeping the day's competition with 79 points. Two booyahs and thirty kills led them to the top of the league standings.

Galaxy Racer didn't have any booyah, but it still managed to finish second because of their 37 kill points. Trained to Kill finally managed to overcome its series of poor performances by finishing third today. Although Team Elite secured two booyahs, they are still placed in fourth spot with 62 points. Fan-favorite Total Gaming again had an average day and ranked seventh.

Top 5 players from day 7 of Fre Fire India Championship League (Image via Garena)

Galaxy Racer's new recruit Soham won the MVP award after gaining 14 eliminations and dealing 8212 damage.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Week 3 Day 1: Matches and overall standings

4 Unknown emerges table toppers on Free Fire India Championship League Day 7 (Image via Garena)

Arrow Esports won the first game of the day on the Bermuda map with six kills. They were followed by Trained to Kill and 4 Unknown in second and third place, respectively.

Desi Gamers came out on top in the second match with seven frags. UG Empire secured second place with four, while GXR came in third with six frags.

The third and sixth matches were both played on Kalahari's desert map and were won by 4Unknown with 13 and nine frags, respectively. Whereas the fourth and fifth matches were played on Bermuda and Purgatory, and were won by Team Elite with 12 and seven kill points, respectively.

FFIC Fall League Standings after Day 7 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The overall league standings for the top two teams have not changed much. In group A, Desi Gamers remains the leader with 88 points, followed by Aura Gaming with 71 points. While Total Gaming is third with 68 points.

Group C is dominated by Galaxy Racer with 88 points. With 81 points, 4 Unknown have taken second place in the tally. Third place belongs to Team Elite with 74 points.

Tomorrow is the last matchday for Group A. Total Gaming still has a chance to take second place, but must play their hearts out in order to earn it.

