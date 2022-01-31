Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2022 Spring registration date and format revealed 

The 2022 season of Free Fire esports in India has started with the announcement of registrations for the Free Fire India Championship Spring. The spring season of the championship boasts a massive prize pool of 1 crore INR. Like the previous year, teams from India and Nepal will compete in the championship.

The announcement was made today, after the conclusion of the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL): 2021 Winter. Chemin Esports emerged as the winners of the Pro League, while Total Gaming finished second.

The registrations for the India Championship Spring will start from 7 February and will go on till 11 February 2022. This season, the prize for the tournament has been bumped by 33.3% from the previous year's 75 lakhs INR.

The finalists of the FFPL 2021 Winter also secured their tickets in the FFIC Spring. The top six teams have moved directly to the league stage, while teams that placed seventh to twelfth have qualified for the closed qualifiers.

Orangutan Elite (ex Team Elite), who was crowned champion of the FFIC 2021 fall, had failed to qualify for the FFPL Winter finals. The team will play in the open qualifiers.

Format for the Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring

FFIC 2022 Spring format (Image via Garena)

Stage 1 (Open Qualifiers): The open qualifiers for the tournament will take place first, in which registered teams will face off for qualification to the second stage of the championship.

Stage 2 (Closed Qualifiers): The closed qualifiers will feature six teams from the open qualifiers and the teams that placed seventh to twelfth from the FFPL 2021 Winter finals.

Stage 3 (Main Event): The main event will feature the League Stage, the Play-Ins, and the Finals. Top 12 teams from the closed qualifiers and six teams from the FFPL: Winter Finals will compete in the league stages. The top six teams from the league stage will directly move to the Grand Finals, while the teams ranked seventh to eighteenth will fight in the play-ins for the remaining six slots.

Allocations from the FFIC 2022 Spring

The top 12 teams will qualify for the Pro League 2022: Summer whose prize pool has been set at 35 lakhs INR. The winners and runner's up of the FFIC Spring will compete in the Free FIre World Series which will be held in May 2022 in Sentosa, Singapore later this year.

Edited by Siddharth Satish