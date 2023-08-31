Free Fire India release date, features, and everything we know so far (2023)

Garena's announcement of Free Fire India's release has finally given Indian battle royale enthusiasts a reason to rejoice. At a press conference held in Noida on August 31, 2023, the Singapore-based company unveiled the launch of the India-exclusive game, and it won't be long before the players can return to the battlefield to earn Booyahs.

To ensure the security of user data, the developers have partnered with Yotta, a service provider that has been officially empaneled by the Ministry of Information and Technology. They have also incorporated safety features to guarantee a healthy gaming environment.

Garena brings Free Fire back to India

Free Fire India will be available for download from September 5, 2023, from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Garena has also released an official trailer on their social media handles featuring successful Indian sports personalities, including Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal, Leander Paes, and Rahul Chaudhari.

The game will be returning to the market after more than one and a half years, and Garena has signed the Indian cricketing giant Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador. Moreover, a new character, Thala, will be released in the battle royale title.

How will Garena ensure data security?

Data security has been one of the biggest concerns of numerous apps, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has previously prohibited the use of games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and more for the same. To work around the same, Krafton introduced BGMI, a separate version of PUBG for the country that complies with all the regulations.

In a similar vein, Garena has now announced Free Fire India and joined hands with Yotta. They had signed an MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) with the Hiranandani Group company in late July, alongside a second MOU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to promote esports in the country.

Free Fire India features

Garena is bringing an India-specific version (Image via Garena)

As per the announcement, the game will have features and content designed specifically for Indian users. Additionally, to promote safe and healthy gameplay, the company has created a verification system for parental supervision, especially for underage players. Players will also receive notifications to take breaks.

The game's ban in the country had affected professional esports players the most. However, with the release of the Indian version, the game's esports ecosystem is expected to be active once again, with Garena likely to organize multiple events for the Indian audience.

Indian teams might also receive the two unannounced slots for the FFWS, which will be held later this year.

