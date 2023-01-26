Free Fire Indian server redeem code: Get free Assault Force Bundle and Jungle Hat (MAX version)

Garena has released a new Free Fire redeem code for the Indian server (MAX version), offering Assault Force Bundle and Jungle Hat free of cost. The developers released this code on the 74th Republic Day as a token of gratitude for the unwavering love and support from the players.

The code will only be valid for a single day and can only be used by a limited number of players on the Indian server. If you do not want to lose out on freebies, keep reading for the new Free Fire MAX redeem code for the Indian server and instructions on how to use it.

Free Fire redeem code for Indian server for January 26, 2023 (MAX version)

Assault Force Bundle and Jungle Hat are the two rewards (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: FGN9QQSV31XZ

Rewards: Assault Force Bundle and Jungle Hat

It is important to note that this redeem code is only valid for January 26, 2023. Additionally, only the first 100,000 players can claim the rewards using the same. Thus, it would be best if you hurried up to get the rewards as soon as possible.

Once this usage threshold has been surpassed, you will not be able to receive the items. Instead, an error message informing you that the redemption limit has been reached will appear on the screen.

Steps to use the India server Free Fire redeem code to get Assault Force Bundle and Jungle Hat

To utilize the new Free Fire redeem code released for the Indian server, you may follow the steps that we have outlined below:

Step 1: Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site for the battle royale title. This is the official portal that the developers have established to enable the usage of redeem codes.

Rewards Redemption Site currently offers six login options to the players (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the website, choose the required login option corresponding to that of your account. It is mandatory to sign in to get the rewards directly into your ID.

Six login options are offered on the game’s redemption site: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. Guest accounts won’t function, and you will have to link such accounts to any one of these platforms itself.

Enter the "FGN9QQSV31XZ" Free Fire redeem code into the text field without errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Paste the redeem code “FGN9QQSV31XZ” into the text field without making any typing mistakes.

Step 4: After inserting the code correctly, click on the “Confirm” button to proceed with the redemption. A dialog box will appear, stating the rewards – Assault Force and Jungle Hat.

The dialog box will mention Assault Force Bundle and Jungle Hat (Image via Garena)

Step 5: As the final step of the procedure, you may open the game’s application and head to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards.

On most occasions, Garena will send the rewards immediately. However, you are advised to patiently wait as it may take up to 24 hours for them to be sent to your FF account.

