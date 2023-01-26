MrRattler's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Aman Pawar, commonly referred to as MrRattler within the Free Fire community, is an emerging Indian gaming content creator. He consistently uploads entertaining videos about the battle royale game and streams live gameplay on his YouTube channel.

Currently, the content creator boasts an impressive subscriber base of 380 thousand and a total view count surpassing 63 million. Furthermore, he has more than 12.5 thousand followers on Instagram and over 2700 members on his Discord server.

MrRattler’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

MrRattler’s Free Fire MAX ID is 517167331, and his ID level in the battle royale title is 74. The stats ensured by him are stated below:

BR Career

MrRattler's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

MrRattler has competed in 836 solo matches in Free Fire MAX and has 70 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.37%. He has accumulated 1833 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.39.

He has also participated in 983 duo games and remained unbeaten in 143, retaining a win percentage of 14.54%. There are 2221 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.64.

The YouTuber has further appeared in 9163 squad matches and has 1547 victories, leading to a win ratio of 16.88%. At a K/D ratio of 3.71, he has 28284 kills.

BR Ranked

MrRattler's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Within the current ranked season, Aman Pawar has played eight squad games and come out on top in five, holding up a win rate of 62.5%. With 60 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 20.00.

Apart from this, the content creator has not played ranked matches in solo or duo modes.

CS Career

MrRattler's CS Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Inside Free Fire MAX’s Clash Squad mode, MrRattler has played 15169 games and has 9751 wins, maintaining a win rate of 64.28%. He has registered 79066 kills for a KDA of 1.91.

Note: MrRattler’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article (26 January 2023). They are subject to change as the content creator participates in more matches within the battle royale title’s different game modes.

MrRattler’s guild and rank

Details about MrRattler's guild in the game (Image via Garena)

MrRattler is a part of the NXT guild inside Free Fire MAX, and the Guild ID is 3023841716. He ranks Silver III and Grandmaster in the game’s Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively.

Monthly income

Earnings of MrRattler via his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

MrRattler’s monthly income through his YouTube channel lies between $1.8K and $28.2K. In the meantime, the YouTuber’s yearly earnings via the platform range from $21.1K to $338.3K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

MrRattler has been consistently creating content related to the game for the past few years. He began the year 2022 with a subscriber base of 130 thousand and has nearly tripled that number in the past year.

According to Social Blade, MrRattler has gained 26 thousand subscribers in the previous 30 days. In addition, the content creator’s total view count has expanded by 7.047 million.

Apart from his main channel, Aman Pawar also operates another channel named “Rattler Plays.” It has 4.92 thousand subscribers and a view count of more than 80 thousand.

