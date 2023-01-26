Free Fire redeem codes today (26 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gloo wall skins

Garena Free Fire enthusiasts are constantly on the hunt for redeem codes, as they help unlock a plethora of in-game items and cosmetics for free. Each code is made up of a combination of letters and numbers and is usually 12 or 16 characters in length.

An important thing that players must keep in mind is that the redeem codes are only valid for a short period, so players will have to use them before they expire. The codes also have server restrictions, meaning that gamers can only use the codes that the developers have made available for their server.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and gloo wall skins (26 January 2023)

The Free Fire redeem codes provided below will reward users with free diamonds and gloo wall skins in Free Fire:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: The redeem codes above may not work for some users due to unknown expiry periods and server constraints.

Steps to use redeem codes

Redeem codes for the game can be claimed on the official Rewards Redemption Site. The site is designed to ensure a seamless redemption process, so you should be able to quickly use the codes and get the rewards in your account.

The steps to complete the redemption are as follows:

Step 1: Begin the process by accessing the Rewards Redemption Site through any web browser available on your device.

Get to the Rewards Redemption Site and employ any one of the log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform associated with your in-game account. The website features a total of six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts cannot be used on the Rewards Redemption Site and must be linked to one of the available platforms to be eligible for redemption. You can complete the binding process for your guest account by heading to the settings page in the game.

Enter the redeem code in the text box without making any typos (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Carefully enter the redeem code into the text box and be mindful of typos.

Step 4: Click the Confirm button to complete the process. A dialog box will appear confirming the success or failure of the redemption.

Once the code's redemption is successful, you can claim the rewards through the in-game mail section. They will be delivered to your account within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: As a result of government-imposed prohibitions, players in India should avoid playing Free Fire or even installing the game on their devices. However, they can continue playing the MAX version because it was not on the list of restricted apps.

