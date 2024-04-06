Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event leaked: Rewards and more details

Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem is one of the upcoming events that is set to be made available in the coming days. According to the leaks posted by data miner @topleaks_ff, the new event will provide gamers with an opportunity to get the Magic Cube, which they will be able to use to get their favorite costume bundle.
The exact details of the event will be revealed as soon as it arrives in the game. However, some information about the Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event is provided in the section below.
Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event leaked
As per the post by the data miner @topleaks_ff on Instagram, the Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event will commence on April 9, 2024. It will be active for six days and will conclude on April 14, 2024.
This event will be made available on the India and the Bangladesh servers of the game. Upon its commencement, gamers will have to complete the relevant tasks to get their hands on the precious Magic Cube.
Since the event hasn’t been confirmed by Garena, all the specifics are based on speculation. However, previous leaks from the data miner have been accurate, so it is likely that the details remain the same as the event makes its way into the game.
Free Fire Magic Cube bundles
Magic Cube is one of the most desired items in the battle royale title, given that it can be redeemed for an exclusive Free Fire costume bundle. The majority of the outfits available for redemption are from the Diamond Royale, which is one of the Luck Royales that used to be accessible in the game.
The following is the list of the Magic Cube bundles that are currently available in Free Fire:
- Ancient Glory Bundle
- Energy Totem Bundle
- Dawnlit Hitman Bundle
- Dusklit Slayer Bundle
- Bladebill Soarer Bundle
- Doctor Red Bundle
- Magma Bionicon Bundle
- Lotus Blader Bundle
- Nightbloom Slayer Bundle
- Silver Samurai Bundle
- Silver Empress Bundle
- The Graffito Marino Bundle
- The Graffiti Marina Bundle
- Chicky Chic Bundle
- Snappy Bundle
- Enchanted Fable Bundle
- Moonlight Ballad Bundle
- Star Gazer Bundle
- Mr. Nutcracker Bundle
- Doctor Scarleete Bundle
Garena refreshes the Magic Cube store a couple of times every year, bringing a fresh set of options for players.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.