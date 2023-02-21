Free Fire Master League 7 Indonesia: Teams, schedule, and more

The Free Fire Master League 7 Indonesia is set to commence on March 3, with 18 squads participating for the title. It boasts 12 teams from Season 6 Division 1, three from Division 2, and four from the Qualifier Phase 4. However, Garena has not revealed how many teams from the FFML S7 will advance to the next tournament.

These 18 teams have been seeded into three groups and will face off against each other in a round-robin format. The contest will be hosted for five weeks until April 2. The 12-point scoring system will be used, meaning the Booyah winning squad will earn 12 placement points, while the first and second runner-ups will be nine and eight, respectively.

Free Fire Master League 7 Indonesia Participants

Here are the 18 squads that are gearing up for the upcoming battle:

Saudara e-Sports EVOS Divine Morph Team G Arsy Aphrodite ONIC Olympus RRO Kazu First Raiders Eclipse MPO Esports ECHO Esports BULLS Esports MBR Epsilon Bigetron Delta First Raiders Storm Tiger Wong Esports Notes Kagendra Dewa United Esports Genesis Dogma OPI Griffin

Free Fire Master League Season 7 Week 1 Group (Image via Garena)

Saudara Esports was the champion of the FFML Season 6 Division 1 and had a strong run there as they plundered 91 points over the season-ranked team. It was the team's second trophy, and they also took a seat in the Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok Finals, where the squad gained the sixth spot. The team will aim to lift their third title in the upcoming season.

Evos Divine, the Indonesian division of the popular film Evos Esports, claimed second place and failed to seize a spot in the World Series. In early January this year, the team signed two new athletes, AimGOD and Javra.

Morph Team has acquired the Dranix Esports roster, which grabbed the third spot in Season 7. The organization will focus on achieving the top spot in the upcoming Free Fire battle with its superstar brigade.

Onic Olympus, known for its incredible gameplay, had an average run the previous year. Although he emerged victorious in the World Games League, their results in other events last year were not as good as those in 2020 and 2021.

RRQ Kazu had spectacular showings in 2022, as the unit clinched the Free Fire Masters Fall and finished seventh in the World Series Bangkok. Another famous organization, Bigetron, won the FFML Season 6 Division 2. Kagendra and Dewa United were the first and second-placed teams in the Season 7 Qualifiers Phase 4.

