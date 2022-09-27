SES Alfaink qualifies for Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022  Bangkok Grand Finals 

SES Alfaink earned their spot in the FFWS 2022 Bangkok Finals by clinching the Free Fire Master League Division 1 title. The event occurred from September 2 to 25 with a gigantic prize pool of $366K. The top 18 Indonesian squads competed in the contest for a slot in the upcoming Free Fire World Series, starting on November 25.

This is the first official trophy for SES Alfaink since its entry into the Free Fire Esports scene in 2019. The side garnered 818 points with the help of eight Booyahs. The tournament featured only one stage, the Regular Season, that ran over four weeks and comprised 48 matches for each team.

Free Fire Master League Division 1 overall standings

FF Master League Division 1 overall standings (Image via Garena)

Popular Indonesian giant Evos Esports missed out on the FFWS Grand Final slot by a few points as they came in second place with 737 points and nine Booyahs. However, the squad still have a chance to secure their seat in the FFWS Play-Ins by winning the Indonesia Masters 2022 Fall. Their Thai division of the organization was crowned champion of FFWS 2021 Singapore.

Dragon Phoenix was in third position with 714 points and eight Booyaahs, closely followed by team G Arsy Aphrodite with 706, who did not get off to good momentum in their week 2 matches.

Despite having the most no of Booyahs (10), Onic Olympus failed to show their consistency and stood in fifth position with 661 points. The team started their campaign at a slow pace but eventually gained confidence in the final week.

RRQ KAZU, another popular organization, managed to claim sixth spot with 624 points and seven Booyahs.

Qualified teams for FF Indonesia Masters 2022 Fall (Image via Garena)

The ranked second to sixth teams from the overall league standings have advanced to the Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2022 Fall Finals, while the seventh to 12 qualified for the Play-ins and the remaining will have to play in the Group Stage. The winner of the competition will be moved to the FFWS Play-Ins.

About Free Fire World Series Bangkok

The second season of the 2022 FFWS is set to take place in Bangkok, Thailand on September 25 and 26, with the top teams fighting for a prize pool of $2 million. It will be conducted in two phases: the Play-Ins and the Grand Finals. The first stage will be held on Day 1, i.e., September 25, while the Grand Finals will be hosted on September 26.

