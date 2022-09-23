Valorant Pacific League: Who are Rex Regum Qeon?

One of the ten teams selected for the VCT Pacific League, Rex Regum Qeon, has achieved quite a bit on the mobile gaming spectrum but is yet to enter Valorant's international circuit. The organization's young roster made it to the APAC Challengers this year but didn't fare well among the competition.

With Riot's recent announcement of the thirty teams that made it to the VCT 2023 partnership program, fans learned the names of a few lesser-known organizations from the Pacific and EMEA regions.

This article will introduce Rex Regum Qeon, popularly known as RRQ, their known achievements in the past, and their potential in the upcoming VCT 2023 season.

Everything you need to know about Rex Regum Qeon ahead of Valorant Champions Tour 2023

Rex Regum Qeon is an Indonesian esports organization founded in October 2013. RRQ began its course by signing some of the best players in Dota 2 and entering the growing MOBA esports scene. By 2017, the organization initiated expansion into other games like Point Blank and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Today, Rex Regum Qeon features rosters for PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends, Free Fire, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Sausage Man, and Valorant. Riot's tactical shooter seems to be the only PC esports title for which RRQ has a professional roster.

Rex Regum Qeon's first Valorant roster was formed back in 2020, but the organization disbanded the team in late 2021 to start afresh. In January 2022, a new Filipino roster, consisting of Skadooskurt, Rabbet, Flash, Hemsyxx, Tr1x, and kellyS, was announced. However, officials kept tweaking the roster's composition after the initial announcement.

The current Valorant roster of Rex Regum Qeon features the following Filipino athletes:

Kelly Kent Pansoy Sedillo aka kellyS Jose Eduardo D. Jamir aka Draxii Michael James Goopio aka 2GE Franz Kevin Y. Dingal aka Kevzii Emmanuel M. Morales aka EmmanFPS

The current roster has participated in the Open Qualifiers and VCT Philippines Stage 2 Challengers this year. They made it to the APAC Challengers Stage 2 and showed some promising plays against teams like Team Secret and Global Esports. However, they didn't perform well enough to advance in the tournament.

With Rex Regum Qeon entering the VCT 2023 partnership program, the organization could tweak its roster further to make it stronger. The current roster lacks international experience and could struggle to perform against the top names like Paper Rex, DRX, and Zeta Division in the Pacific League.

VCT 2023 has revealed massive intentions to organize the most influential esports tournament to date. The upcoming season is expected to provide many deserving Valorant athletes from all regions with plentiful chances to prove their worth.

The kickoff tournament of VCT 2023 will be a high-stakes competition involving the thirty partnered teams, slated to start on February 18, 2023, in São Paulo, Brazil. This will be followed by an international league split, a Masters event, the Last Chance Qualifiers, and finally, the ultimate Valorant Champions 2023.

Unparterned teams will have to overcome two territorial miles to participate in Valorant Champions. Three non-franchisee teams emerging as top performers in the Challengers splits and Ascension tournaments will be promoted to the international league for two years. The promotion process for non-franchisee teams will start in 2024.

