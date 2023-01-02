Free Fire MAX Angelic calendar for Indian server revealed

Even before the conclusion of the Winterlands: Subzero event, Garena has released a brand new Angelic calendar for Free Fire MAX's Indian server. Over the next few days, several new events will make their way into the battle royale title, introducing an appealing selection of Angelic brand outfits.

Some of these have already begun on January 2, 2023, with the final event expected to be accessible until January 21, 2023. Unlike the game's usual events, most of these will involve the expenditure of diamonds to obtain exclusive outfits.

Here's a list of all the events alongside their respective dates:

Angelic Hunt (2 January – 21 January)

Sky Angelic Party (2 January – 8 January)

Divine Angles Faded Wheel (4 January – 10 January)

Crimson Angelic Top-Up (5 January – 10 January)

Fallen Angels Royale (6 January - 12 January)

Golden Angelic Ascension (8 January to 21 January)

Read through the following section to learn more about the events.

All the details regarding the Free Fire MAX Angelic event

Angelic is the new Trend+ brand to be added to Free Fire MAX. These cosmetics include multiple pants, tops, and more, which will be released in a phased manner throughout this month. The list of items up for grabs is as follows:

The Angelic brand in Trend+ (Image via Garena)

Angelic Hat

Angelic Sky Top

Angel Flip Flops

Angelic pants

Stylish & Retro

Wing Haircut

Angelic Dandy

Shimmering Angelic Pants

Gleaming Angelic Pants

Risen Glasses

Risen Hoodie

Angelic Cowboy

Risen Sneaker

Angelical Jogger

Angelical Sprinter

Alongside these, several other exclusive rewards, including Angel Dino and more, will also be available in Free Fire MAX.

Out of all the rewards mentioned earlier, players can only get the items available in the Crimson Angelic Top-Up event for free after purchasing diamonds. As leaks of these events have now surfaced, two items that can be obtained for free are likely to be featured on the purchase of 300 diamonds.

Additionally, the Angelic Hunt event has officially begun and will provide players with a free Gloo Wall skin upon collecting all of the event's three rewards. However, gamers will have to spend diamonds on other events to claim the freebie.

New Sky Angelic Party in Free Fire MAX

The Angelic Party event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Sky Angelic Party event commenced today and offers a wide assortment of cosmetics, including Angel Dino, Angelic Top, and more. Players will have to spend diamonds to make a spin and receive its rewards.

While a normal spin is priced at 19 diamonds, the super spin will set them back by 99 diamonds (with the very first super spin available at a 50% discount for 49 diamonds). Additionally, after obtaining one reward from the prize pool, you will be able to unlock one clue for the Angelic Hunt event.

