Free Fire MAX Berserk Reptilia incubator: How to get outfits at 50% discount (only today)

Garena has launched a new time-limited offer on the Incubator in Free Fire MAX India server, allowing gamers to make spins at a much lower rate. This subsequently reduces the overall acquisition cost, enabling even more players to stand a chance of winning the rewards.

The Incubator is one of the Luck Royales in the battle royale title, where gamers can acquire exciting cosmetics, primarily outfits and gun skins. However, these generally require users to spend a good number of diamonds to acquire, often holding them back from obtaining them.

In such cases, they eagerly look forward to any possible offers to fulfill their desire. With such an offer, players have the perfect opportunity they have been looking for.

Garena releases new offer on Incubator in Free Fire MAX

The developers regularly launch such offers on the Incubator in Free Fire MAX, usually at the very end, allowing interested gamers to acquire rewards at a reduced price. The price of the spins has been slashed in half, but this offer is only applicable on 7 September 2022.

A single spin will set them back by 20 diamonds, while a pack of five will cost 90 diamonds. Users will receive one of the following items from the prize pool at random:

The rewards that players can get from the spins (Image via Garena)

Blueprint: Berserk Reptilia

Evolution Stone

Deep Sea Warriors Badge

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Nairi)

M4A1 Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

The bundles are not provided to players directly, and they will need to exchange Blueprint and Evolution Stone for the rewards of their preference. The available options are as follows:

Infernal Carnizard Bundle

Jungle Carnizard Bundle

Stellar Carnizard Bundle

Guerilla Carnizard Bundle

Procedure to make spins and obtain rewards in Free Fire MAX

Interested users will have to spend diamonds in the new Incubator to make spins and acquire the rewards:

Step 1: Individuals should sign in to their Free Fire MAX account and access the Luck Royale by clicking on the option on the left side of the screen.

Select the Incubator from the left side of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, players should select the Berserk Reptilia Incubator from the menu on the left side of the screen. The spins will already be available at reduced prices. The pack of five spins provides the highest value to them.

Step 3: Gamers can continue making spins using diamonds until they have acquired the required material.

Individuals can exchange the material for the required outfit (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After readers have received enough materials, they can exchange them for the preferred outfit from the exchange section of the Luck Royale, which they can access by clicking on the center of the Incubator.

Even after the discount, individuals must spend a few hundred to a thousand diamonds to draw the outfit.

