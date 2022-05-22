Free Fire MAX FFWS rewards: How to get free FFWS Dance emote and vouchers in India

Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa has come to a conclusion with team Attack All Around taking home the championship by a margin of a single point and EVOS Phoenix finishing second.

Besides seeing top teams from all across the world fight against one another, gamers also had the option to acquire several items by crossing the live-watching milestone.

While gamers managed to surpass the 200k and 400k watch targets, they fell short of the 700k live-watching target set for the Indian server. Subsequently, Garena has provided players with the said rewards that they may collect immediately within the game, as opposed to earlier instances where they were provided a redeem code.

Users can collect a permanent emote alongside multiple vouchers for free today.

How to FFWS Dance emote and vouchers in Free Fire MAX (India server)

Rewards of the first live-watching (Image via Garena)

Two Watch & Win events are available in Free Fire MAX as players managed to cross only 400k live viewership. The rewards in each of the two events are as follows:

Watch & Win 1: Character Choice Crate and 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

Watch & Win 2: The FFWS Dance emote and 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Gamers have to collect the rewards through the event tab, which should not take more than a few minutes. Moreover, the event will only be available today. The steps to collect the items are as follows:

Step 1: Sign in to the Free Fire MAX account and access the events by clicking on the calendar icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Subsequently, gamers should navigate to that section and select the FF World Series 2022 tab.

Next, press 'Claim' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They can open the tabs for Watch & Win events 1 and 2. They should click the claim button to obtain the particular rewards.

Finally, individuals can open the Character Choice Crate from the vault section of the crate and select a character of their choice. However, vouchers must be used in the respective events in the Luck Royale tab.

Limited options are available (Image via Garena)

It is essential to highlight the fact that not every character is available in the crate, and the available options include:

Dasha

Luqueta

Kelly

Hayato

Moco

Misha

Steffie

Maxim

Caroline

Laura

Rafael

Clu

Wolfrahh

Alvaro

Antonio

Paloma

Miguel

Nikita

Kapella

Notora

A124

Kla

Olivia

Ford

Shani

Players should not miss out on any of these rewards in Free Fire MAX since they are not required to complete any difficult task to collect the items.

