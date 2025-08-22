Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Day 1: Overall points table and highlights 

  • home icon
By Gametube
Published Aug 22, 2025 16:36 GMT
GodLike ranks first after Day 1 of FFMIC 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India)
The League Stage of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 began on August 22, 2025, with Groups A and B playing on Day 1. GodLike Esports performed outstandingly and accumulated 110 points after six matches. Total Gaming Esports took the second spot with 106 points. Reckoning Esports and Gods Reign finished third and fourth with 92 and 83 points, respectively.

Jonty Gaming secured fifth place with 80 points, while Genesis Esports ranked sixth with 79 points. Vasista and Aerobotz grabbed 66 and 65 points, respectively. Team Insane and Team Hind were in the bottom two with 29 and 12 points, respectively. They will aim to bounce back in their remaining games of the League.

Day 1 summary of Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League

youtube-cover
  1. GodLike Esports - 110 points
  2. Total Gaming - 106 points
  3. Reckoning Esports - 92 points
  4. Gods Reign - 83 points
  5. Jonty Gaming - 80 points
  6. Genesis Esports - 79 points
  7. Vasista - 66 points
  8. Aerobotz Esports - 65 points
  9. Nightmare - 53 points
  10. NG Silver Eagle - 30 points
  11. Team Insane - 29 points
  12. Team Hind - 12 points

Game 1 - Kalahari

Total Gaming Esports, a fan-favourite Free Fire Max team, made an impressive start to the League Stage, winning the opening match with 29 points. Reckoning and GodLike also played well and scored 20 points each. Jonty Gaming claimed 12 points.

Game 2 - Solara

GodLike Esports registered a huge 28-point Booyah in the second battle. Jonty and Vasista managed 19 and 15 points, respectively. Gods Reign and Aerobotz secured 13 points each. Genesis added 11 points to their name.

Game 3 - Purgatory

Reckoning Esports emerged victorious with 27 points. Vasista, Genesis, and Insane achieved 18, 16, and 14 points, respectively. GodLike scored 11 points, while Total Gaming secured 10 points to their name.

Game 4 - Nexterra

Gods Reign notched up a 24-point victory in the fourth encounter. Total Gaming played aggressively and collected 34 points, including 25 eliminations. Genesis and Nightmare achieved 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Game 5 - Bermuda

Genesis Esports secured a 17-point Booyah. Reckoning had a great run as they grabbed 25 points. GodLike also played well and scored 18 points. Aerobotz, Gods Reign, and Nightmare earned 16, 15, and 13 points, respectively.

Game 6 - Alpine

GodLike clinched the last match of the day with 26 points. Jonty Gaming secured 21 points while Gods Reign added 16 points to their name. Total Gaming and Aerobotz took 14 and 13 points, respectively, in their sixth encounter of the Free Fire Max India Cup League.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
