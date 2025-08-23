Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Day 2 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League was played between Groups B and C on August 23. Reckoning Esports jumped to first place in the overall standings with 165 points. Vasista Esports secured second position with 157 points, while Gods Reign was third with 138 points. All three teams played 12 matches.Nonstop Pros played exceptionally well on Day 2 and grabbed fourth place in the overall standings with 118 points after six matches. GodLike Esports ranked fifth with 110 points and two Booyahs. Total Gaming, Tycoons, and Jonty scored 106, 89, and 80 points, respectively.Revenant XSpark and S8UL were 12th and 14th in the standings with 69 and 61 points. NG Silver and Team Hind had a disappointing run in their 12 matches, accumulating only 59 and 48 points, respectively.Day 2 highlights of Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReckoning Esports - 165 pointsVasista Esports - 157 pointsGods Reign - 138 pointsNonstop Pros - 118 pointsGodlike Esports - 110 pointsTotal Gaming eSports - 106 pointsTeam Tycoons - 89 pointsJonty Gaming - 80 pointsGenesis Esports - 79 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 79 pointsKar98 Army - 72 pointsRevenant XSpark - 69 pointsAerobotz Esports - 65 pointsS8UL - 61 pointsNG Silver Eagle - 59 pointsAutobotz Esports - 58 pointsNightmare Esports - 53 pointsTeam Hind - 48 pointsGame 1 - Kalahari Nonstop Pros, a rising Free Fire Max squad, came out victorious in the first match with 34 points. Team Insane and Kar98 Army earned 18 and 15 points, respectively. Reckoning and Vasista took 13 points each. Gods Reign added 11 points to their tally.Game 2 - Bermuda Revenant XSpark clinched a massive 38-point Booyah in the second encounter. Autobotz scored 17 points, including nine kills. Vasista, Insane, and Nonstop Pros garnered 16, 14, and 11 points, respectively.Match 3 - Alpine Kar98 Army won their first Booyah of the Free Fire Max India Cup League with 20 points. Vasista Esports went on to play aggressively and achieved 21 points. S8UL and Team Tycoons accumulated 18 points each.Match 4 - Purgatory Vasista Esports secured a brilliant 22-point Booyah in the fourth game. Team Tycoons played aggressively and achieved 21 points. Kar98 and Nonstop Pros claimed 19 and 15 points, respectively. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGame 5 - Nexterra S8UL won their first Booyah of the Free Fire Max India Cup League with 28 points. Nonstop Pros registered 24 points to their name. Autobotz, Gods Reign, and Reckoning collected 21, 19, and 15 points, respectively.Game 6 - Solara Team Tycoons grabbed a huge 30-Booyah in the last match of the day. Nonstop Pros had another good game, as the squad scored 26 points. Reckoning and Revenant XSpark acquired 19 and 18 points, respectively.