  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Published Aug 23, 2025 19:02 GMT
Day 2 of FFMIC 2025 League took place on August 23 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
Day 2 of FFMIC 2025 League took place on August 23 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)

Day 2 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League was played between Groups B and C on August 23. Reckoning Esports jumped to first place in the overall standings with 165 points. Vasista Esports secured second position with 157 points, while Gods Reign was third with 138 points. All three teams played 12 matches.

Ad

Nonstop Pros played exceptionally well on Day 2 and grabbed fourth place in the overall standings with 118 points after six matches. GodLike Esports ranked fifth with 110 points and two Booyahs. Total Gaming, Tycoons, and Jonty scored 106, 89, and 80 points, respectively.

Revenant XSpark and S8UL were 12th and 14th in the standings with 69 and 61 points. NG Silver and Team Hind had a disappointing run in their 12 matches, accumulating only 59 and 48 points, respectively.

Day 2 highlights of Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Reckoning Esports - 165 points
  2. Vasista Esports - 157 points
  3. Gods Reign - 138 points
  4. Nonstop Pros - 118 points
  5. Godlike Esports - 110 points
  6. Total Gaming eSports - 106 points
  7. Team Tycoons - 89 points
  8. Jonty Gaming - 80 points
  9. Genesis Esports - 79 points
  10. TEAM iNSANE - 79 points
  11. Kar98 Army - 72 points
  12. Revenant XSpark - 69 points
  13. Aerobotz Esports - 65 points
  14. S8UL - 61 points
  15. NG Silver Eagle - 59 points
  16. Autobotz Esports - 58 points
  17. Nightmare Esports - 53 points
  18. Team Hind - 48 points

Game 1 - Kalahari

Nonstop Pros, a rising Free Fire Max squad, came out victorious in the first match with 34 points. Team Insane and Kar98 Army earned 18 and 15 points, respectively. Reckoning and Vasista took 13 points each. Gods Reign added 11 points to their tally.

Ad

Game 2 - Bermuda

Revenant XSpark clinched a massive 38-point Booyah in the second encounter. Autobotz scored 17 points, including nine kills. Vasista, Insane, and Nonstop Pros garnered 16, 14, and 11 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Alpine

Kar98 Army won their first Booyah of the Free Fire Max India Cup League with 20 points. Vasista Esports went on to play aggressively and achieved 21 points. S8UL and Team Tycoons accumulated 18 points each.

Match 4 - Purgatory

Vasista Esports secured a brilliant 22-point Booyah in the fourth game. Team Tycoons played aggressively and achieved 21 points. Kar98 and Nonstop Pros claimed 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Ad
Ad

Game 5 - Nexterra

S8UL won their first Booyah of the Free Fire Max India Cup League with 28 points. Nonstop Pros registered 24 points to their name. Autobotz, Gods Reign, and Reckoning collected 21, 19, and 15 points, respectively.

Game 6 - Solara

Team Tycoons grabbed a huge 30-Booyah in the last match of the day. Nonstop Pros had another good game, as the squad scored 26 points. Reckoning and Revenant XSpark acquired 19 and 18 points, respectively.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications