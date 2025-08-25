Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Week 1: Overall points table and summary 

Week 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League ended on August 24, 2025. After the 18 participating clubs played 12 matches each, Total Gaming Esports secured first place in the overall standings with 199 points and three Booyahs. Nonstop Pros sealed second place with 186 points and one Booyah. GodLike Esports had a brilliant run during the Week as they scored 174 points and ranked third on the scoreboard. The Free Fire Max squad grabbed two Booyahs and 105 eliminations in the process. Reckoning Esports finished fourth with 165 points and one Booyah.The four-week League Stage is being conducted in a round-robin format, with the 18 teams being divided into three groups. The top 12 teams will advance to the Grand Finals. Week 1 highlights of Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTotal Gaming eSports - 199 pointsNonstop Pros - 186 pointsGodlike Esports - 174 pointsReckoning Esports - 165 pointsGenesis Esports - 161 pointsRevenant Spark - 159 pointsVasista Esports - 157 pointsTeam Tycoons - 148 pointsKar98 Army - 144 pointsGods Reign - 138 pointsJonty Gaming - 126 pointsAerobotz Esports - 119 pointsS8UL - 115 pointsNightmare Esports - 108 pointsAutobotz Esports - 99 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 79 pointsNG Silver Eagle - 59 pointsTeam Hind - 48 pointsGenesis Esports ranked fifth with 161 points, including 80 eliminations. Revenant XSpark had a slow start to the League as the team collected only 61 points in their first six matches. The club bounced back on Day 3, moving up to sixth place in the overall standings with 159 points.Vasista Esports finished seventh with 157 points, followed by Team Tycoons. Gods Reign earned 10th place with 138 points. Jonty Gaming secured 11th rank with 126 points. S8UL had an average run in Week 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup League. The organisation came 13th with 115 points and one Booyah. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAutobotz was 15th with 99 points, scoring 55 kills. Team Insane struggled during the Week and finished 16th with 79 points. NG Silver and Team Hind had a terrible run and brought up the bottom with 59 and 48 points, respectively. They will look to bounce back in the second week of the Free Fire Max India League.