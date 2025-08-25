  • home icon
  Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League Week 1: Overall points table and summary 

By Gametube

Modified Aug 25, 2025 04:45 GMT 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 25, 2025 04:45 GMT
Total Gaming ranks first in FFMIC League Week 1 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
Total Gaming ranks first in FFMIC League Week 1 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)

Week 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League ended on August 24, 2025. After the 18 participating clubs played 12 matches each, Total Gaming Esports secured first place in the overall standings with 199 points and three Booyahs. Nonstop Pros sealed second place with 186 points and one Booyah.

GodLike Esports had a brilliant run during the Week as they scored 174 points and ranked third on the scoreboard. The Free Fire Max squad grabbed two Booyahs and 105 eliminations in the process. Reckoning Esports finished fourth with 165 points and one Booyah.

The four-week League Stage is being conducted in a round-robin format, with the 18 teams being divided into three groups. The top 12 teams will advance to the Grand Finals.

Week 1 highlights of Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 League

  1. Total Gaming eSports - 199 points
  2. Nonstop Pros - 186 points
  3. Godlike Esports - 174 points
  4. Reckoning Esports - 165 points
  5. Genesis Esports - 161 points
  6. Revenant Spark - 159 points
  7. Vasista Esports - 157 points
  8. Team Tycoons - 148 points
  9. Kar98 Army - 144 points
  10. Gods Reign - 138 points
  11. Jonty Gaming - 126 points
  12. Aerobotz Esports - 119 points
  13. S8UL - 115 points
  14. Nightmare Esports - 108 points
  15. Autobotz Esports - 99 points
  16. TEAM iNSANE - 79 points
  17. NG Silver Eagle - 59 points
  18. Team Hind - 48 points

Genesis Esports ranked fifth with 161 points, including 80 eliminations. Revenant XSpark had a slow start to the League as the team collected only 61 points in their first six matches. The club bounced back on Day 3, moving up to sixth place in the overall standings with 159 points.

Vasista Esports finished seventh with 157 points, followed by Team Tycoons. Gods Reign earned 10th place with 138 points. Jonty Gaming secured 11th rank with 126 points. S8UL had an average run in Week 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup League. The organisation came 13th with 115 points and one Booyah.

Autobotz was 15th with 99 points, scoring 55 kills. Team Insane struggled during the Week and finished 16th with 79 points. NG Silver and Team Hind had a terrible run and brought up the bottom with 59 and 48 points, respectively. They will look to bounce back in the second week of the Free Fire Max India League.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
