  • Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers Day 1: Overall points table and highlights 

Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers Day 1: Overall points table and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Jul 26, 2025 16:48 GMT
FFMIC 2025 Online Qualifiers kicked off on July 26 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max India Esports)
Day 1 of the Free Fire India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 1 was played on July 26, 2025. Groups A and B played all their respective six matches. The top nine teams from each group advanced to Week 2 of the stage, while the bottom three were eliminated from the tournament. Groups C and D will play their six matches on July 27.

The Online Qualifiers feature four groups, each with 12 teams. A total of 36 teams from Week 1 of the stage will earn their spots in Week 2. The top 18 teams from Week 2 will qualify for the League Stage. The event is being live-streamed on the Free Fire Max India Esports' YouTube channel.

Day 1 overall standings of Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers

youtube-cover
Group A

  1. NG Pro - 112 points
  2. The Captains - 109 points
  3. MXTxHH - 82 points
  4. Kar98 Army - 74 points
  5. GW Manish - 72 points
  6. CFF Esports - 63 points
  7. Team Tycoons - 58 points
  8. DYT Official - 57 points
  9. Aerobotz - 56 points
  10. Novacaine - 33 points
  11. Mystic Esports - 32 points
  12. Gods Omen - 14 points

Group B

  1. RNX Esports - 105 points
  2. Ultra Instinct - 86 points
  3. Revenant XSpark - 85 points
  4. Team Hind - 81 points
  5. Team Blazex15 - 76 points
  6. NG Silver Eagle - 73 points
  7. URBANSKY - 72 points
  8. Phoenix - 57 points
  9. Vaish Nation - 41 points
  10. AS Esports - 40 points
  11. Oligarchs - 40 points
  12. Legend Esports - 16 points
In Group A, NG Pros topped the overall standings with 112 points, including 69 points. Team Captains were also phenomenal in the group as the side grabbed second spot with 109 points. NXTxHH ranked third with 82 points and two Booyahs.

KAR98 Army played well in their six encounters and secured fourth spot in Group A with 74 points. GW Manish and CFF scored 72 and 63 points respectively. Novacaine, Mystic, and Gods Omen were the bottom three teams and were eliminated from the Free Fire Max event.

In Group B, RNX Esports delivered brilliant performances and earned first rank with 105 points and one Booyah. Ulta Instinct ranked second with 86 points. Revenant XSpark grabbed third position with 85 points.

Vaish Nation barely made it to Week 2 as they ranked ninth in Group B. AS Esports, Oligarchs, and Legend Esports finished into the bottom three in the group and were eliminated from the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
