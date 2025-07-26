Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers Day 1: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 1 of the Free Fire India Cup 2025 Online Qualifiers Week 1 was played on July 26, 2025. Groups A and B played all their respective six matches. The top nine teams from each group advanced to Week 2 of the stage, while the bottom three were eliminated from the tournament. Groups C and D will play their six matches on July 27.The Online Qualifiers feature four groups, each with 12 teams. A total of 36 teams from Week 1 of the stage will earn their spots in Week 2. The top 18 teams from Week 2 will qualify for the League Stage. The event is being live-streamed on the Free Fire Max India Esports' YouTube channel.Day 1 overall standings of Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Online QualifiersGroup ANG Pro - 112 pointsThe Captains - 109 pointsMXTxHH - 82 pointsKar98 Army - 74 pointsGW Manish - 72 pointsCFF Esports - 63 pointsTeam Tycoons - 58 pointsDYT Official - 57 pointsAerobotz - 56 pointsNovacaine - 33 pointsMystic Esports - 32 pointsGods Omen - 14 pointsGroup BRNX Esports - 105 pointsUltra Instinct - 86 pointsRevenant XSpark - 85 pointsTeam Hind - 81 pointsTeam Blazex15 - 76 pointsNG Silver Eagle - 73 pointsURBANSKY - 72 pointsPhoenix - 57 pointsVaish Nation - 41 pointsAS Esports - 40 pointsOligarchs - 40 pointsLegend Esports - 16 pointsIn Group A, NG Pros topped the overall standings with 112 points, including 69 points. Team Captains were also phenomenal in the group as the side grabbed second spot with 109 points. NXTxHH ranked third with 82 points and two Booyahs. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKAR98 Army played well in their six encounters and secured fourth spot in Group A with 74 points. GW Manish and CFF scored 72 and 63 points respectively. Novacaine, Mystic, and Gods Omen were the bottom three teams and were eliminated from the Free Fire Max event.In Group B, RNX Esports delivered brilliant performances and earned first rank with 105 points and one Booyah. Ulta Instinct ranked second with 86 points. Revenant XSpark grabbed third position with 85 points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVaish Nation barely made it to Week 2 as they ranked ninth in Group B. AS Esports, Oligarchs, and Legend Esports finished into the bottom three in the group and were eliminated from the Free Fire Max India Cup 2025.