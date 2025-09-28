  • home icon
Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Battle Royale: Winners, prize pool distribution, and highlights

By Gametube
Published Sep 28, 2025 15:26 GMT
Total Gaming wins FFMIC 2025 Battle Royale (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
Total Gaming wins FFMIC 2025 Battle Royale (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)

The Battle Royale Grand Finals of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 came to an end on September 28. Total Gaming Esports displayed its dominance in the final to lift the trophy and receive a ₹40 lakh cash prize. The club had also won the tournament's Clash Squad contest on September 27, 2025.

The FFMIC 2025 Battle Royale finale took place on September 28 at the Ekana International Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It featured a massive prize pool of ₹80 lakh. A total of 12 teams contested six matches in the finale.

Prize pool distribution of FFMIC 2025 Battle Royale

  1. Total Gaming Esports - ₹40 lakh
  2. Reckoning Esports - ₹15 lakh
  3. NG Pros - 75 points - ₹7 lakh
  4. S8UL - 74 points - ₹5.5 lakh
  5. Team Tycoons - ₹3 lakh
  6. Revenant XSpark - ₹2.5 lakh
  7. Nightmare Esports - ₹2 lakh
  8. Jonty Gaming - ₹1.5 lakh
  9. GodLike Esports - ₹1 lakh
  10. Vasista Esports - ₹1 lakh
  11. Kar98 Army - ₹50,000
  12. Gods Reign - ₹50,000
  • MVP: Shanky (Total Gaming Esports) - ₹50,000

Total Gaming Esports scored 122 points in six matches of the finals. The team clinched four Booyahs and showcased their superiority. Reckoning Esports became the runner-up in the event. They scored 79 points in the final and secured a ₹15 lakh cash prize.

NG Pros finished third in the event with 75 points and one Booyah. They received a cash prize of ₹7 lakh. S8UL Esports secured fourth position with 74 points and one Booyah. The popular club took home ₹5.5 lakh in prize money.

FFMIC 2025 BR Finals overall standings

Overall points table of India Cup Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
  1. Total Gaming Esports - 122 points
  2. Reckoning Esports - 79 points
  3. NG Pros - 75 points
  4. S8UL - 74 points
  5. Team Tycoons - 73 points
  6. Revenant XSpark - 70 points
  7. Nightmare Esports - 68 points
  8. Jonty Gaming - 63 points
  9. GodLike Esports - 54 points
  10. Vasista Esports - 40 points
  11. Kar98 Army - 33 points
  12. Gods Reign - 11 points
Team Tycoons and Revenant XSpark were fifth and sixth with 73 and 70 points, respectively. Nightmare Esports ranked seventh with 68 points. Jonty Gaming also faltered in the Grand Finals, as they finished eighth with only 54 points.

GodLike Esports also stumbled in the Grand Finals and accumulated only 54 points. The club was the runner-up in the Clash Squad mode finale but failed to perform well in Battle Royale. Vasista, Kar98, and Gods Reign were in the bottom three in the FFMIC 2025 finals.

