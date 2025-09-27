  • home icon
  Total Gaming Esports crowned champions of FFMIC 2025 Clash Squad

Total Gaming Esports crowned champions of FFMIC 2025 Clash Squad

By Gametube
Published Sep 27, 2025 20:53 GMT
Total Gaming Esports clinched FFMIC 2025 CS Mode title (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
Total Gaming Esports clinched FFMIC 2025 CS Mode title (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)

The Clash Mode Grand Finals of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 were held on September 27. Popular squad Total Gaming Esports emerged victorious in the event after delivering a series of top performances. The organization, owned by famous creator Total Gaming, was awarded ₹10 lakh in prize money. The team hammered GodLike Esports in the finale and lifted the trophy.

Clash Squad of the India Cup 2025 featured eight teams, with its Swiss Stage organised on September 5 and 12. The four best squads from the stage advanced to the Grand Finals, while the bottom four were eliminated. The Grand Finale was held on September 27.

The Battle Royale Grand Finals of the FFMIC 2025 will be hosted on Sunday, September 28. A total of 12 teams will compete for ₹80 lakh. The competition will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel of Free Fire Max Esports India Official from 2:30 pm IST onwards.

Total Gaming Esports’ performances at FFMIC 2025 Clash Squad

Total Gaming Esports looked impressive from the start of the competition. The veteran squad displayed terrific performances and won its two matches in the Swiss Stage, defeating Reckoning and Kar98 Army.

In the Semifinals, Total Gaming Esports decimated Jonty Gaming with a 2-0 scoreline. The team made it to the Grand Final and faced GodLike Esports. The latter lost its first two rounds but waged a phenomenal comeback and clinched the next three rounds. The squad raced to a 3-2 scoreline to secure the FFMIC 20225 CS title.

GodLike Esports tried its best till the end but failed to capitalize. After winning the initial two rounds, the team struggled to maintain its rhythm and lost three consecutive rounds in the final, settling for second place and ₹4 lakh in prize money.

Prize pool distribution

  1. Total Gaming Esports - ₹10,00,000
  2. GodLike Esports - ₹4,00,000
  3. NG Pros - ₹1,60,000
  4. Jonty Gaming - ₹1,60,000
  5. Reckoning Esports - ₹90,000
  6. Kar98 Army - ₹90,000
  7. God's Reign - ₹50,000
  8. Vasista Esports - ₹50,000

NG Pros and Jonty Gaming failed to win in the Semifinals and were duly eliminated from the contest, taking home ₹90,000 apiece. Reckoning, Kar98, Gods Reign, and Vasista Esports were knocked out of the FFMIC Clash Squad contest during the Swiss Stage.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
