How to watch Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Grand Finals

By Gametube
Published Sep 26, 2025 11:19 GMT
FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals will take place on September 27 and 28 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 is scheduled to be played on September 27 and 28. Four teams will fight in the Clash Squad finale on September 27, and 12 will contest in the Battle Royale finale on September 28. The Grand Finals will be played at the Ekana International Indoor Stadium, Lucknow, Utter Pradesh.

The tournament is being played two modes; Clash Squad and Battle Royale. The In-Game Qualifiers and Online Qualifiers were held only in Battle Royale mode. After the first two weeks of the League Stage, the top eight teams advanced to the Clash Squad mode.

Twelve teams from the four-Week-long League Stage advanced to the Battle Royale Grand Finals, and four teams from the Swiss Stage made it to the Clash Squad Grand Finals. The prize pool of the India Cup 2025 is ₹1 crore. After a long time, Garena is hosting an official Free Fire Max tournament in India.

FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals livestream and teams

The FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the Free Fire Max Esports India Official in many languages, including Hindi and English. The finals of the Clash Squad mode will kick off at 1:30 pm IST on Saturday. While the finals of the Battle Royale mode will start at 2:30 pm IST on Sunday.

Participating teams in Clash Squad mode Finals

  1. Total Gaming Esports
  2. Jonty Gaming
  3. NG Pros
  4. GodLike

In the Semifinals, Total Gaming Esports will face Jonty Gaming and GodLike will play against Jonty Gaming. The winners of both these matches will fight in the final for the trophy.

Participating teams in Battle Royale mode Finals

  1. Kar98 Army
  2. Total Gaming eSports
  3. Revenant Spark
  4. Team Tycoons
  5. S8UL
  6. NG Pros
  7. Nightmare Esports
  8. Vasista Esports
  9. Reckoning Esports
  10. Jonty Gaming
  11. Godlike Esports
  12. Gods Reign

Kar98 Army had a magnificent run in the League Stage. Total Gaming Esports has also played impressively so far. The fan-favourite squad will be one of the top contenders to win the FFMIC 2025.

Revenant and Tycoons looked great in Week 3 of the League and ensured their spots in the finale. S8UL Esports and NG Pros too had a nice run in Week 3. These teams will aim to lift the trophy in the finale.

Nightmare Esports and Vasista Esports had an average start to the FFMIC but they bounced back on Day 2 of the League Week 4. Gods Reign and GodLike had a mediocre run in the League but they managed to qualify for the Grand Finals.

Gametube

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Edited by Angad Sharma
