Kar98 Army and Total Gaming advance to FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals

Day 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Week 3 was held on September 6. A total of 12 teams contested in six matches on the opening day of the week. The top two teams qualified for the Grand Finals, while the rest 10 moved to Day 2. This competition is being played in Battle Royale mode, and the finale will be held on September 28.Kar98 Army topped the overall standings of Day 2 after performing well throughout their six games. The squad won two Booyahs and scored 90 points, including 43 eliminations. Total Gaming Esports ranked second with 82 points and one Booyah. These top two teams secured their spots in the FFMIC Finals.Jonty Gaming missed a spot in the Grand Finals by a single point as it came third with 82 points. Gods Reign and Revenant XSpark were fourth and fifth, respectively. GodLike Esports was seventh with 62 points, closely followed by S8UL. Vasista Esports was 11th with 47 points. Team Tycoons finished 12th with only 24 points.Day 1 highlights of FFMIC 2025 Week 3Overall standings of India Cup League Week 3 Day 1 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India)Match 1 - Purgatory Total Gaming started the day with a bang and clinched a huge 28-point Booyah. Kar98 Army and Jonty Gaming grabbed 16 and 15 points, respectively. Nonstop Gaming and Gods Reign earned 12 points each.Match 2 - Nexterra Kar98 Army emerged victorious with 23 points after playing aggressively in the last few circles of the match. Jonty Gaming and Gods Reign managed 21 and 20 points respectively. S8UL and Gods Reign took 15 and 12 points, respectively.Match 3 - Bermuda Revenant XSpark looked impressive and conquered a 22-point Booyah. Total Gaming added 18 important points to its name. Jonty Gaming and GodLike Esports also played well, scoring 16 and 13 points, respectively.Match 4 - Kalahari Vasista Esports registered a 25-point win in the fourth game of the FFMIC League Week 3. Nightmare Esports garnered 22 points. Jonty Gaming accumulated 15 points. GodLike, Gods Reign, and S8UL achieved 14 points each.Match 5 - Solara Reckoning Esports secured a mammoth 29-point Booyah. Revenant XSpark too had a great run, claiming 20 important points. S8UL Esports gained 15 points, while Nonstop Gaming got 13 points.Match 6 - Alpine Kar98 Army won the last game of the FFMIC Week 3 Day 1 with 29 points. Nonstop Gaming posted 20 points on the board, while Gods Reign netted 14 points. GodLike and Total Gaming claimed 12 points each.