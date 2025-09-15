Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Grand Finals BR: All 12 qualified teams, date, prize pool and venue announced

The League Stage of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Battle Royale has concluded with 12 teams advancing to the Grand Finals, and six teams being eliminated from the event. The finale is scheduled for September 28, 2025, at the Ekana International Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. All 12 teams will fight for the trophy and a prize pool of ₹80 lakh.The League Stage was held from August 22, 2025, to September 14, 2025, where 18 teams competed across four weeks. The top two sides from Week 3 and Day 1 of Week 4 qualified for the Grand Finals, while six others from Day 2 of Week 4 advanced to the finale. The Champion Rush format will be used in the Grand Finals. The Champion Rush Point is 80.Participating teams in FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals Battle Royale View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKar98 ArmyTotal Gaming eSportsRevenant XSparkTeam TycoonsS8ULNonstop ProsNightmare EsportsVasista EsportsReckoning EsportsJonty GamingGodlike EsportsGods ReignPrize pool distributionThe winning club will get the first prize of ₹40 lakh, while the runners-up will earn ₹15 lakh. The MVP will receive a cash prize of ₹50,000. Here is the prize pool distribution:First Place - ₹40 lakhSecond Place - ₹15 lakhThird Place - ₹7 lakhFourth Place - ₹5.5 lakhFifth Place - ₹3 lakhSixth Place - ₹2.5 lakhSeventh Place - ₹2 lakhEighth Place - ₹1.5 lakhNinth Place - ₹1 lakh10th Place - ₹1 lakh11th Place - ₹50,00012th Place - ₹50,000Kar98 Army had an astonishing run on Day 1 of the FFMIC League Week 3 and were the top performers of the day. Total Gaming Esports came second-best. Both teams were selected for the Grand Finals. Revenant XSpark and Team Tycoons performed well on Day 2 of Week 3 and entered the Grand Finals.S8UL Esports bounced back on Day 1 of Week 4 to top the scoreboard. Nonstop Pros, too, had a good run to rank second on the table. The two teams advanced to the Grand Finals.Day 2 of Week 4 was played on September 14, 2025. Nightmare Esports were impressive and claimed first place on the leaderboard. Vasista and Reckoning were second and third, respectively. Jontry Gaming finished fourth on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, GodLike Esports and Gods Reign made it to the top six and qualified for the FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals.