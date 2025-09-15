  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Grand Finals BR: All 12 qualified teams, date, prize pool and venue announced

Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Grand Finals BR: All 12 qualified teams, date, prize pool and venue announced

By Gametube
Published Sep 15, 2025 09:29 GMT
FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals BR occurs on September 28 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)
The FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals BR is scheduled for September 28, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Max Esports India Official)

The League Stage of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 Battle Royale has concluded with 12 teams advancing to the Grand Finals, and six teams being eliminated from the event. The finale is scheduled for September 28, 2025, at the Ekana International Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. All 12 teams will fight for the trophy and a prize pool of ₹80 lakh.

Ad

The League Stage was held from August 22, 2025, to September 14, 2025, where 18 teams competed across four weeks. The top two sides from Week 3 and Day 1 of Week 4 qualified for the Grand Finals, while six others from Day 2 of Week 4 advanced to the finale. The Champion Rush format will be used in the Grand Finals. The Champion Rush Point is 80.

Participating teams in FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals Battle Royale

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Kar98 Army
  2. Total Gaming eSports
  3. Revenant XSpark
  4. Team Tycoons
  5. S8UL
  6. Nonstop Pros
  7. Nightmare Esports
  8. Vasista Esports
  9. Reckoning Esports
  10. Jonty Gaming
  11. Godlike Esports
  12. Gods Reign

Prize pool distribution

The winning club will get the first prize of ₹40 lakh, while the runners-up will earn ₹15 lakh. The MVP will receive a cash prize of ₹50,000. Here is the prize pool distribution:

  • First Place - ₹40 lakh
  • Second Place - ₹15 lakh
  • Third Place - ₹7 lakh
  • Fourth Place - ₹5.5 lakh
  • Fifth Place - ₹3 lakh
  • Sixth Place - ₹2.5 lakh
  • Seventh Place - ₹2 lakh
  • Eighth Place - ₹1.5 lakh
  • Ninth Place - ₹1 lakh
  • 10th Place - ₹1 lakh
  • 11th Place - ₹50,000
  • 12th Place - ₹50,000
Ad

Kar98 Army had an astonishing run on Day 1 of the FFMIC League Week 3 and were the top performers of the day. Total Gaming Esports came second-best. Both teams were selected for the Grand Finals. Revenant XSpark and Team Tycoons performed well on Day 2 of Week 3 and entered the Grand Finals.

S8UL Esports bounced back on Day 1 of Week 4 to top the scoreboard. Nonstop Pros, too, had a good run to rank second on the table. The two teams advanced to the Grand Finals.

Day 2 of Week 4 was played on September 14, 2025. Nightmare Esports were impressive and claimed first place on the leaderboard. Vasista and Reckoning were second and third, respectively. Jontry Gaming finished fourth on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, GodLike Esports and Gods Reign made it to the top six and qualified for the FFMIC 2025 Grand Finals.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications