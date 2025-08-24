Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Day 3: Livestream, teams, and schedule

The third and final day of Week 1 of the Free Fire Max India Cup (FFMIC) 2025 League Stage will take place on Sunday, August 24. Groups A and C will engage each other in the remaining six matches. Teams from Group B have played their all 12 matches of the first week. Reckoning Esports leads overall standings after Day 2.The League Stage of the FFMIC 2025 boasts three groups with six teams each. These 18 teams were chosen from the Online Qualifiers, and are fighting here for 12 spots in the Grand Finals. Several well known organisations like Total Gaming Esports, GodLike, and S8UL are contesting in the event.Participating teams in FFMIC 2025 League StageHere are the names of the participants:Group AGodLike EsportsJonty GamingTotal Gaming eSportsGenesis EsportsNightmare EsportsAerobotz EsportsGroup BReckoning EsportsVasista EsportsTeam HindNG Silver EagleTEAM iNSANEGods ReignGroup CNonstop ProsRevenant XSparkS8ULKar98 ArmyAutobotz EsportsTeam TycoonsFFMIC 2025 League Stage Day 3: Schedule and how to watchGroups A and C will battle in six games across six different maps. These six epic matches will be broadcast live only on the YouTube channel of Free Fire Max Esports India Official from 5:30 pm onwards.Here is the schedule for Day 3:Game 1 - Kalahari - 5:30 pm ISTGame 2 - Solara - 6:20 pm ISTGame 3 - Purgatory - 6:50 pm ISTGame 4 - Nexterra - 7:20 pm ISTGame 5 - Bermuda - 7:50 pm ISTGame 6 - Alpine - 6:20 pm ISTOverall standings after FFMIC 2025 League Stage Day 2Reckoning Esports came out on top on the overall leaderboard with 165 points and one Booyah after its 12 matches. Vasista and Gods Reign ensured the second and third positions, with 157 and 138 points to their respective names. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNonstop Pros made a strong start and accumulated 118 points in only six games. Team GodLike too had a phenomenal run in its initial six matches, netting 110 points and two Booyahs. Total Gaming Esports has scored 106 points in its six games of the FFMIC League Stage.Jonty Gaming and Kar98 secured 79 and 72 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark claimed 69 points. S8UL had an average start as the side held 14th place with 61 points. Team Hind had a terrible run in its 12 matches, and was in the bottom spot with only 48 points after FFMIC League Day 2.