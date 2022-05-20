Free Fire MAX OB34 update: Release date, features, and more news

Having launched the previous year, Free Fire MAX has received a couple of updates that have added new features and provided additional content. As around two months have gone by since the last version, gamers are now eagerly awaiting the launch of the upcoming OB34 update.

Additionally, with the Advance Server coming to a close very soon, the next iteration is not that far away, and users only need to wait a few more days for it to arrive. As always, it is predicted that Garena will include features such as a new character, pet, and other items with its release.

Free Fire MAX OB34 update: Release date, features, and all the other details

Release date

On 14 May, the developers officially announced the release of the following update with a social media post. It read:

“Here’s the news that you all have been waiting for! A new patch would be released on 25 May!”

Subsequently, the official release date for the Free Fire MAX OB34 version is 25 May, which is two days after the Advance Server ends.

Announced features

These are the features the developers have officially announced (Image via Garena)

These are the confirmed features of the Free Fire MAX OB34 update disclosed by Garena in-game:

Link System – Users can obtain free characters by playing games.

Craftland – New dice parkour mode added for car riders. Zombie mode will also be added.

New Clash Squad system with random spawn point and ability to level up armors and helmets

New weapons – G36 and M24

M500 Weapon Animation upgraded

In-game missions in BR mode

More news and details

1) Events

To build up the hype for the update, the developers have added the previews for these two events:

Login for gun skin (23 May)

Players will have to sign in on the designated date to receive a free gun skin during this event. There are three options offered, and any one of these can be selected by individuals:

M4A1 – Glacier Netherworld

UMP – Zebra Papercut

M60 – Volcanic Whirlwind

Claim Free Magic Cube (25 May - 26 May)

The Claim Free Magic Cube event will be made available after the Free Fire MAX OB34 update launch. Gamers will have to play the game for 15 minutes between the two specified days. They will then be able to claim a free Magic Cube token, which they can use to redeem an exclusive costume bundle.

2) Advance Server (more expected features)

Apart from the features mentioned above, the developers will also add other elements from the Advance Server. Listed below are some of the most important ones:

New Finn pet

Changes to the UI (ranked interface, fire sound cues, lab section)

Character ability changes - Xayne, Kenta, Nairi, Skyler, Chrono, Alok, Steffie, A124, and Misha)

Special Bomb Squad 5v5 game mode with a new map

Readers can check out the detailed features by visiting this link.

Edited by Ravi Iyer