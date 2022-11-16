Free Fire MAX OB37 update: Server status, features, and rewards

Following the completion of the Advance Server earlier this month, the community is now eagerly awaiting the release of the new Free Fire MAX OB37 update. With its release today, a plethora of exciting features will be making their way into the battle royale title, enhancing the overall experience.

Over the last few hours, the update has been rolled out for users to download and install while server maintenance is underway. For now, players can download the latest version of the client through the official stores and experience the update's many features on the other side of the maintenance period.

Free Fire MAX's servers are under maintenance for the OB37 update

Free Fire MAX's servers are currently offline for maintenance, something that generally happens before any major patch. During this timeframe, you cannot access the battle royale title and will face an error message even after downloading the update.

The maintenance period began earlier today and is expected to end in a few hours. The exact timings are as follows:

The maintenance shcedule for the Indian server (Image via Garena)

Start time: November 16 at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: November 16 at 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30)

Since the update is already available, players are advised to download the update only through the game's official stores. Once the servers are up and running, they will be able to access the battle royale title's updated version.

Free rewards after the patch on November 16, 2022 (Image via Garena)

The developers have already announced a few patch rewards for players on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. This includes an emote, a free Arvon pet, its skins, a unique Gloo Wall, and more. However, it's currently unclear as to how players will obtain all of these items, and more details will only be available once the game's servers are back online.

Additionally, these after-patch rewards are not the same worldwide and will vary depending on the server.

New features in the OB37 update

The latest Free Fire update has brought in plenty of new features, which include:

Zombie Hunt and Football Squad mode.

Football Fire – Social Island.

Clash Squad pacing adjustments.

Character adjustments (K, Clu, and Nikita).

New Arvon pet with Dinocular ability.

New Trogon weapon.

New item Launch Pad.

Weapon balance adjustment (AN94, MAC10, Thompson, VSS-I, VSS-II, M500, Woodpecker, Desert Eagle, AC80, and more).

New loadouts in Clash Squad.

New Crosshair and minimap improvements.

Rank system optimization.

New Weapon Mastery option.

Character level-up and skill slot cost adjustment.

Link System optimization.

Sound optimization.

Multiple craftland improvements

Interested gamers can check out the detailed patch notes for the Free Fire OB37 update by clicking on this link.

Poll : 0 votes