Free Fire Max: Official website, milestone rewards, pre-registration link and more

Garena recently opened pre-registration for the much-anticipated Free Fire Max throughout the world. This title is a spec-heavy version with better animations, effects and graphics with identical gameplay to Free Fire.

Users playing on different versions of the game, Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, will be able to play together. Firelink technology will allow them to maintain their items and progress across both applications.

Free Fire Max pre-registration

Milestone rewards

9.7 million pre-registrations have been achieved (Image via Free Fire)

The pre-registration milestone rewards for Free Fire Max are given below:

5 million pre-registered users – Max Raychaser (Bottom)

10 million pre-registered users – 2x Gold Royale Voucher

15 million pre-registered users – Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

20 million pre-registered users – Cyber Max Skyboard

30 million pre-registered users – Max Raychaser (Head)

Pre-registration links and steps to pre-register for Free Fire Max

Users can register for Free Fire Max from the Google Play Store and the pre-registration website to earn further rewards. The links and steps for each have been listed below:

Google Play Store

Readers can click here to download Free Fire Max on the Google Play Store.

Hit the pre-registration button to attain the rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: Users must open the Google Play Store on their device and search for Free Fire Max. They can also use the link provided above in case of any difficulty.

Users need to hit the 'Install when available' option (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Players need to hit the pre-register button. When prompted with a dialog box, they can tap on the ‘Install when available’ button to get the game on its release.

Pre-registration website

Users can pre-register on the website for additional rewards.

Readers can click here to access the Free Fire Max pre-registration website.

Users need to sign in to complete the registration (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Users can use the link given above to visit the website and log in with their Free Fire account to obtain the rewards.

Tap on the pre-register now button to attain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Alternatively, players can open Free Fire and click the go-to button under the FFMAX pre-register section in the news tab. Click on the pre-register button to complete the process.

Edited by Siddharth Satish