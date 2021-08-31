Free Fire Max: Official website, milestone rewards, pre-registration link and more

Garena recently opened pre-registration for the much-anticipated Free Fire Max throughout the world. This title is a spec-heavy version with better animations, effects and graphics with identical gameplay to Free Fire.
Users playing on different versions of the game, Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, will be able to play together. Firelink technology will allow them to maintain their items and progress across both applications.
Free Fire Max pre-registration
Milestone rewards
The pre-registration milestone rewards for Free Fire Max are given below:
- 5 million pre-registered users – Max Raychaser (Bottom)
- 10 million pre-registered users – 2x Gold Royale Voucher
- 15 million pre-registered users – Max Raychaser (Facepaint)
- 20 million pre-registered users – Cyber Max Skyboard
- 30 million pre-registered users – Max Raychaser (Head)
Pre-registration links and steps to pre-register for Free Fire Max
Users can register for Free Fire Max from the Google Play Store and the pre-registration website to earn further rewards. The links and steps for each have been listed below:
Google Play Store
Readers can click here to download Free Fire Max on the Google Play Store.
Step 1: Users must open the Google Play Store on their device and search for Free Fire Max. They can also use the link provided above in case of any difficulty.
Step 2: Players need to hit the pre-register button. When prompted with a dialog box, they can tap on the ‘Install when available’ button to get the game on its release.
Pre-registration website
Users can pre-register on the website for additional rewards.
Readers can click here to access the Free Fire Max pre-registration website.
Step 1: Users can use the link given above to visit the website and log in with their Free Fire account to obtain the rewards.
Step 2: Alternatively, players can open Free Fire and click the go-to button under the FFMAX pre-register section in the news tab. Click on the pre-register button to complete the process.