Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 31 May 2022: How to get free gun skins and emote today

New cosmetics are added to Free Fire MAX regularly, and they are introduced in numerous ways, such as the Elite Pass and events. Diamonds are generally required to be spent to get most of these exclusive items, and many players manage to meet the requirements.

However, many have not been able to afford to buy diamonds for in-game items, leading them to look for other free alternatives. Redeem codes are among the best options available to users, and they have to be used on the "Rewards Redemption Site" to get the freebies.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get gun skins and emotes (31 May)

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Emotes

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Readers can find more redeem codes for the game by visiting this link.

Note: Due to expiration and server constraints, these redeem codes may or may not work for some users.

Usage of Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Before starting the redemption process, gamers must ensure their accounts are linked to one of the platforms since guest accounts do not operate on the Rewards Redemption Site. Only after that will they be allowed to utilize the Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

The following is a comprehensive rundown of the procedures that they can complete to make use of the specific codes mentioned above:

Step 1: Users should open a web browser and search "Rewards Redemption Site" or "reward.ff.garena.com." Otherwise, they can also tap on this link to reach the game's redemption site.

Step 2: Individuals will need to sign in once they arrive at the website, which should be done using the platform associated with their accounts.

Players may use any one of the log in options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Login options on the website include Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Step 3: Gamers can enter the Free Fire MAX redeem code into the text field without errors. Upon doing so, they should tap on the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption.

After the login, players should enter the codes into the text field and press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The rewards will be sent to the users' accounts in 24 hours if successful. They will be able to collect them via the in-game mail section.

Nonetheless, if gamers face any errors related to server restrictions or expiry, they will not be able to use that particular code. Instead, they will have to wait for new ones to be released for their region.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far