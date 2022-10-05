Free Fire MAX releases new Wraith Patrol Bizon in Weapon Royale

Garena has refreshed the Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX, releasing the new Wraith Patrol Bizon on the Indian server. Gamers can spend diamonds in this Gacha to make spins to draw rewards.

The developers introduced a new gun skin in Luck Royale about every month, providing gamers with a diversity of choices. The Bizon skin was added today and will be available for the next 28 days.

Gun skins are highly regarded in Free Fire MAX primarily due to the attributes they add to the given weapon, making them even more lethal. Weapon Royale is one of the many available avenues to acquire these skins.

New Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale provides Bizon – Wraith Patrol

You will need to spend diamonds to obtain rewards in the newly added Weapon Royale. A single spin will require 40 diamonds, as the pack of 10+1 spins will require 400 diamonds. In addition to the premium in-game currency, you may use the previously collected Weapon Royale Vouchers to make the spins.

You will receive one of the following items at random:

The prize pool includes multiple gun skins. (Image via Garena)

Bizon – Wraith Patrol

Bizon – Wraith Patrol (24 hours)

Pharoah’s Eye

SKS – Urban Rager

Pharoah’s Rage

SPAS12 – Urban Rager

Pharoah’s Eyes

AK47 – Urban Rager

Pharoah’s Wings

FAMAS – Imperial Rome

Bumblebee

Kar98K – Imperial Rome

Bumblebee: Rattle

MP5 – Imperial Rome

Bumblebee: Swarm

AK47 – Imperial Rome

Bumblebee: Sting

Bounty Token Playcard (24h)

Bounty Token Playcard (3d)

Resupply Map Playcard (24h)

Resupply Map Playcard (3d)

Summon Airdrop Playcard (24h)

Summon Airdrop Playcard (3d)

Bonfire Resupply Map Playcard (3d)

Bonfire Resupply Map Playcard (24h)

Scan Resupply Map Playcard (24h)

Scan Resupply Map Playcard (3d)

Bounty Token

Resupply Map

Summon Airdrop

Bonfire

Scan

50% EXP Card

50% Gold Card

Pet Food

How to access Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX

Check out the steps provided below to reach the new Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: You can start by opening Free Fire MAX and clicking the ‘Luck Royale’ icon, which can be found on the left side of the screen.

Select Weapon Royale from the menu on the left side. (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, tap on the ‘Weapon Royale’ icon having the new Wraith Patrol Bizon.

Make spins using diamonds to receive rewards. (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Later on, you can select either of the spin options – 1 spin or 10+1 spin. A dialog box will appear where you can confirm the process.

After confirming the spins, the respective number of diamonds will be deducted, and a random reward from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

Since a permanent gun skin is not guaranteed to be awarded after a specified number of spins, you are advised to spend diamonds only if you possess a sufficient amount.

Poll : 0 votes